CVS Health raising minimum wage for employees

WOONSOCKET, R.I. (BRPROUD) – Earlier this year, Chipotle decided to pay their employees more by upping their average wage to $15 an hour.

Well, CVS Health is rewarding its employees in a similar fashion.

Starting in July of 2022, CVS Health employees are going to be paid $15 an hour.

Our employees are the heart of #CVSHealth. In recognition of our hardworking and dedicated team, we will be increasing the minimum hourly wage to $15 starting July 2022. Learn more: https://t.co/Zu14JQnmFz. pic.twitter.com/URSZAktOgF — CVS Health (@CVSHealth) August 4, 2021

Until that time, the company is going to make “incremental increases to the company’s competitive hourly rates starting this month.”

“Attracting and retaining top talent across our businesses is critical as we continue to redefine what it means to meet people’s health needs,” said CVS Health President and CEO Karen S. Lynch. “These wage increases will have a meaningful impact on our colleagues and their families while helping the communities we serve prosper. Today’s announcement is the latest in a series of investments in our people, including bonuses and benefit enhancements throughout the pandemic.”

If you want to take advantage of this wage increase, CVS Health is making it easier than ever to work for them.

The healthcare company has made these adjustments to their hiring policies:

Eliminating the high school diploma or GED requirement for most entry-level roles

Eliminating the GPA requirement for university recruitment

“With millions of visits per day to our nearly 10,000 locations across the country, our retail business plays an important role in how we deliver care,” said CVS Health Chief People Officer Laurie Havanec. “Our track record on wages aligns with the evolving needs and expectations of CVS Health colleagues in customer-facing roles.”