KANNAPOLIS, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) - Downtown Kannapolis has been transformed over the past 4 years and now the city is ready to bring baseball back. A brand new ballpark has been sitting quietly for more than a year now, ready to host a baseball game for the newly named Kannapolis Cannon Ballers.

Atrium Health Ballpark was ready to host a game last April until COVID-19 canceled the Cannon Ballers season.

"I would say it was a disappointment, especially for our staff because we have been working months and months on this just to get to that point of opening day and then literally a month before it's taken away from you,” said Cannon Ballers General Manager, Matt Millward.