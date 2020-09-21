Customers step up to support local restaurant during COVID-19

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Village Restaurant on Graham Street, often referred to as “The Village” by locals, has been open for breakfast and lunch since 1965, but was forced to close briefly in March because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Co-owner Danielle Moutselos said they chose to close to stay, but saw an overwhelming amount of support from their loyal customers.

“And then our customers kept calling us. Wanting us to come back. Asking us to come back. Making sure that we were okay. We had customers who actually gave our girls, money, like our waitresses, because they were worried about them,” Moutselos said. “Being a restaurant owner, you know how you feel about your customers. You don’t really know how they feel about you until something like this happens.”

After three weeks of shutting down, the restaurant reopened in April, after renewed faith from their loyal clientele. At the time, North Carolina only allowed restaurants to serve customers through takeout orders.

When the state advanced to Phase 2 in May, the restaurant was able to open its doors at 50 percent capacity. Moutselos said they went from using 28 tables to 12 socially distanced ones.

“We’ll take what we can get,” she said.

She’s looking forward to the days of a full staff and a full restaurant.

The pandemic forced the restaurant to layoff some staff and cut hours.

Moutselos said 90% of their business comes from regulars, and once they reopened their doors those customers started coming back.

“We used to think that the heartbeat of our restaurant was our food and serving food,” she said. “But it’s actually our customers, our customers are the reason that we’re here and it’s very humbling.”

She believes her customers come back for the food and personalized service.

“We know their name. We know their car when they pull in the parking lot. We know what to get ready for them before they walk in the door. They’re like our family,” said Moutselos.

LATEST HEADLINES FROM FOX 46 CHARLOTTE