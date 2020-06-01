Curfew for Raleigh planned for Monday, mayor says

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — As the second night of protests dragged on Sunday in downtown Raleigh — triggering tear gas and clashes between police and protesters — the mayor announced a curfew would go into effect Monday.

Raleigh Mayor Mary-Ann Baldwin told CBS 17 that a curfew would be in effect Monday.

Baldwin said that the details and hours of the curfew would be announced Monday.

Saturday night saw looting and several arrests in downtown Raleigh. Many stores and restaurants were damaged after peaceful protests gave way to violence.

Sunday night, police and protesters again clashed with tear gas being fired several times and at least one person was arrested.

So far Sunday no looting had been reported. Some items were tossed at police and some windows were broken on a building near the Wake County Courthouse Sunday night.

Fayetteville enacted a curfew starting at 8 p.m. Sunday after looting and damage to some buildings. So far Sunday night, Fayetteville has seen very few protesters and no looting or damage.