Cruise ship coronavirus evacuees leave Travis Air Force Base

FAIRFIELD, Calif. — A total of 140 travelers who were aboard the Diamond Princess cruise ship in Japan were released Monday from Travis Air Force Base in Fairfield after showing no symptoms of coronavirus.

Buses left the base about 7 a.m. The travelers had been there for six weeks, and there are less than 10 people left on the base, CDC spokesman Scott Pauley said.

Of the cruise passengers, several dozen people had tested positive for the coronavirus, and they are being cared for at Bay Area hospitals, Fox reported.

In the Bay Area, five new coronavirus cases were reported over the weekend.

They include:

The County of Santa Clara Public Health Department announced three new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday. This brings the total number of cases in the county to seven. The sixth and seventh cases are a husband and wife. Both are hospitalized, and the husband has chronic health conditions. The couple has recently traveled to Egypt.

Public health officials announced Sunday two new presumptive coronavirus cases — in Solano and Almeda counties — both health care workers at NorthBay VacaValley Hospital, where a patient was recently treated.

Both cases are health care workers and are currently in isolation at home and their cases are pending confirmatory testing from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). One is a Solano County resident, the other is an Alameda County resident.

