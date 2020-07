A man was fatally struck by a vehicle while attempting to cross a street in southeast Charlotte, local officials say.

Charlotte police say the incident occurred around 11:55 p.m. Friday night near 4300 Monroe Road.

The unidentified man was crossing the street and was struck by a vehicle, CMPD says. Traffic was shut down in both directions while the investigation took place.

This is a developing story and remains an active investigation.

