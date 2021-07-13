Critical Race Theory sparks biggest debate at CMS Board meeting

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46) – Even before the CMS Board of Education got to their regular agenda, there were indications that Tuesday night’s meeting would be a wild one.

There were a lot of people wanting to discuss a wide variety of topics, but none rose higher than the discussion of critical race theory.

“You’re not here to raise my child,” said one parent. “That’s my job.”

“History is uncomfortable,” said one teacher.

The opinions varied at the meeting, and it centered around the district’s teaching standards and fears, of some, over Critical Race Theory being taught to students.

“The diversity of voices in our curriculum must match what students see in our communities and in our school buildings,” said one teacher.

“Racism does exist,” said one parent. “But it’s a hard issue that can not be fixed by any particular curriculum.”

“All of these lessons have the intent of making our children feel disgust towards our nation,” said another parent.

At the heart of some of this controversy is CMS reportedly paying $25,000 to an author known for Critical Race Theory teachings for a recent event.

It caught the attention of state lawmakers and some of their constituents.

Similar discussions are also happening in different counties and districts across the state.

Critical Race Theory, at its most basic level, is the idea that the racist parts of American history are deeply ingrained in laws and institutions. It’s primarily taught in colleges and universities.

“For those white folks who are uncomfortable, learn about our history,” said Charlotte-Mecklenburg NAACP President Corine Mack. “So you can be free, and that we can be free.”