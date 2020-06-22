Crews recover body of missing swimmer on Catawba River

YORK COUNTY, S.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Search crews recovered the body of a missing swimmer on the Catawba River Sunday, June 21.

Dive crews from the Dept. of Natural Resources and York County Sheriff’s Office assisted the Tega Cay fire and police departments in the search at the Catawba River Access near Lake Wylie.

Authorities have not said what led to the drowning other than it was a boat-related incident.

The drowning call came in at 5 p.m. Sunday and the person was recovered nearly four hours later.

The name of the swimmer has not been released. No other information was immediately provided.