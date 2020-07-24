Crews begin to clear storm drains in South End following FOX 46 investigations

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- FOX 46 is getting results for business owners in South End who are still cleaning up from flooding earlier this week.

A nearby parking lot shows the serious damage multiple floods have caused in the area over the past year.

On Thursday, city crews came out and cleaned up the road and cleared some of the drains, but business owners say that’s just a Band-Aid for the overall problem, so FOX 46 asked the city today how they prioritize drainage improvement projects.

For at least the third time in a year, the area flooded and damaged several businesses this week.

Business owners were still cleaning up Thursday morning. FOX 46 found city crews had been by cleaning up the street and flushing out storm drains.

However, business owners in the area say they have been waiting for a drainage improvement project since 2016.

“The original communication was they were going to come during the spring of 2019 and really fix the drains because the drains can no longer handle all the new construction but that hasn’t happened.”

Stormwater services sent FOX 46 information on this drainage improvement project, which includes distribution drive.

Right now it is in the planning stage and still has four more steps until actual construction begins. That means these businesses could be waiting well over a year before flooding subsides.