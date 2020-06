HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A portion of Statesville Road is shut down while crews battle a large fire at the North Mecklenburg Recycling Center in Huntersville.

The fire broke out around 8 a.m. Wednesday, June 24 on Statesville Road between Hambright Road and Verhoeff Drive at the recycling center.

“Avoid the area. Use caution and yield to responding units,” Huntersville Fire tweeted.

We have closed Statesville Road between Hambright Road and Verhoeff Drive as we work a large fire at the North Mecklenburg Recycling Center. Avoid the area. Use caution & YIELD to responding units #MoveOver #CLTtraffic pic.twitter.com/uC1s7xDxiD — Huntersville Fire (@Huntersville_FD) June 24, 2020

No word on what caused the fire at this time. This incident remains under investigation.