COVID testing drops drastically in NC, decreasing wait times

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- You no longer have to wait hours to get a COVID-19 test as there’s been a deep drop off in the number of people getting tested right now.

There could be a number of reasons these lines aren’t nearly as long as they were around the New Year and Christmas, but some are worried that because fewer people are being tested, the virus could spread easily.

“It’s kind of scary, I would hope that more people would continue to get tested to make sure we keep the numbers down,” Dawn Allen said.

Allen was exposed to COVID-19, so she was getting a test just to make sure she doesn’t have the coronavirus, but not nearly as many people are doing the same right now.

Around Thanksgiving, testing lines stretched on at StarMed testing on Tuckaseegee Road. Today, the lines are much shorter.

“[I’m] scared for her because I know last night she was complaining about body aches and stuff, so I don’t know what the outcome is,” Nancy Tillman said.

Tillman has had her COVID-19 vaccine, but because her son tested positive for the coronavirus, she and her daughter got COVID-19 tests Tuesday.

“I think there is a degree of testing fatigue, but the important thing to remember is this is still very contagious especially with the variants out there people can’t distinguish between allergies and COVID,” said Mike Estramonte, CEO of StarMed. “And most importantly, if you’re having mild symptoms, and you’re not going to get a bad case, and you don’t even know if you had it, you can spread it still.”

State numbers show about a month ago in North Carolina, the average number of daily COVID-19 tests was around 40,000 and now, the average is about 20,000.

“I continue to encourage my community, the Hispanic community, to come and get tested and vaccinated if you really want to open up our businesses and our economy,” said Maggie Giraud, who was getting a COVID test.

The Estramonte tells FOX 46 they’re doing about one-third the number of tests they were doing back in January, which is when the number of COVID-19 cases really skyrocketed here in the Charlotte area.