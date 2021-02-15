COVID infections, hospitalizations on the decline in the Carolinas

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- North and South Carolina are seeing some of the lowest infection and hospitalization rates in months.

In North Carolina, about 1,941 people are currently in the hospital with the coronavirus.

That’s more than 9,000 fewer cases than the highest one-day number of COVID-19 cases back in January.

On Jan. 9, 2021, North Carolina reported its highest one-day number of COVID-19 cases with 11,581 new cases reported.

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services says the daily percent positive rate in the state is 7.7 percent.

Meanwhile, in South Carolina, the percent positive rate of 6.5 percent is one of the lowest numbers in months.

“Although our numbers are moving in the right direction this is a crucial time for us,” said Gibbie Harris, Director of the Mecklenburg Health Department.

A shipment of vaccines bound for Mecklenburg County was delayed over the weekend because of harsh winter weather in other parts of the country.

Several people had to reschedule their appointments.

In Rock Hill, city officials are blaming the federal holiday, Presidents Day, for a one day delay.

According to the City of Rock Hill, delivery of the vaccine supply to the Rock Hill Piedmont Community Vaccination Clinic in the Galleria Mall is delayed due to the holiday.

“This results in the need to close the clinic on Wednesday, Feb. 17, and reschedule the second dose appointments that day to Thursday, Feb. 18. People scheduled to receive their second doses on Wednesday should come to the clinic on Thursday, Feb. 18 at the time shown on their Vaccination Record Card. It’s very important they bring that card to their second appointment,” officials said in a news release.

Per CDC guidance, the second dose of the Pfizer vaccine may be administered up to six weeks after the first dose.

“If you get it a little bit later, the dose is still considered to be valid,” said Dr. Meg Sullivan, Medical Director in Mecklenburg County.

No other nearby county reported such delays due to the holiday.

A spokesperson with the city of Rock Hill says the processing order was delayed since state and federal offices were closed.