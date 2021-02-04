COVID creating perfect conditions for porch pirates, York County Sheriff’s Office says

YORK COUNTY, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- We often hear about porch pirates around the holiday season, but with COVID keeping people inside and scrolling through their phones and buying online, Trent Faris with the York County Sheriff’s Office says it’s starting to happen more often.

“Once you get that message, make sure you have a trusted neighbor, a family member, friend to go pick up that package for you, don’t leave it sitting out there on the front porch because you see on the video, the people are just cruising through the neighborhood, looking for targets,” Faris said.

The Sheriff’s Office posted video to their YouTube page Thursday showing a gray sedan on Feb. 2 around 2 p.m. slowly riding through a neighborhood before it stops.

“They see a package on the front porch they stop, and you see he’s in and out just like that and he actually left some packages behind, so it’s not like they’re looking for specific packages, they just grab and go.”

Faris says the suspect took two packages from Rainier Drive in Fort Mill. Inside the packages was a Samsung Galaxy Tablet and various books.

The suspect hasn’t been caught yet, so authorities are asking for your help to identify the thief and actively track your packages to prevent this from happening to you.