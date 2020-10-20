COVID clusters continue to appear at UNC Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – UNCC is reporting another COVID cluster for the Fall semester.

On Oct. 16, the university released a statement saying three residence halls would be tested after positive COVID-19 cases were detected.

The next day, the university officials reported 658 students and staff were tested and linked two clusters to two halls, which remain unnamed.

Bryana Witmer, who’s a Freshman, told FOX 46 she stays in one of the residence halls.

“I wasn’t scared or anything, or wanted to leave,” Witmer said. “We had one a couple of weeks back, so it was kind of routine. They did a good job of having everyone getting tested just to make sure.”

Witmer went on to say, the school used the contact tracing method to see which students could be potentially exposed.

Officials with the school said those who tested positive are in quarantine and have health resources from the school.

Off-campus student Lexi Raines said she feels pretty comfortable going back to campus during this time.

Raines explained at the start of the semester, she decided to stay off campus for extra precaution. She believes so far the university has done a great job with keeping students safe.

“For a school of over 30,000 to only have a few hundred cases, barely think even that, considering all the other schools have shut down and everything, I have to give an applause to student government for advocating for us so hard.”

Raines and Witmer have different views on whether classes should continue in person. Raines saying virtual and Witmer in person.

Chancellor Sharon Gaber announced Monday, Spring will be slightly different for students and staff.

Instruction will begin Jan. 20 until March 28, for Spring Break. The break will take place from March 29-April 3, but instead of students coming back to in-person classes, classes wil resume online.

For the full details on the Spring 2021 Semester by Chancellor Sharon Gaber, click here.

