COVID causing hurdles for Great Falls HS football team to play and find matchups

GREAT FALLS, S.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – With COVID-19 impacting local schools, Great Falls High School is already dealing with some of those challenges.

“Football being back to me means everything,” says Great Falls High School Head Football Coach Demarcus Simons.

It’s not game day for the Great Falls Red Devils and the team is already facing opposition.

“I got a call at 9:00 a.m. on Tuesday, and Timmonsville told us that we didn’t have a game. First thing that comes to mind is to go to this website that all the head coaches and ADs go to,” he said.

Simons encountered his first hassle of the season – with positive cases and players in quarantine, COVID-19 has teams in the area unable to play.

The league rules say if COVID hits your program, it’s an automatic 14 days out – and the program has to miss two games.

“Right now, the way it’s going, you see team day to day you see teams saying, “We need a game for Friday the 9th or we need a game for the next two weeks or whatever,” he said.

Simmons says the stress of keeping his currently undefeated program ready for Friday Night Lights, and making sure his players and staff stay COVID-free would be a lot to some coaches, but not to him.

He found a matchup. His team will kickoff against Latta at home on Friday.

“Funniest thing, I got hired in a COVID year which was 2020, so this is almost a norm for me. It’s been day to day, every game for me for the last two seasons. Right now, I don’t even know what a normal season looks like.”

The Red Devils are 2-0 on the season.