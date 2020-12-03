COVID cases continue to increase at Mecklenburg County Jail

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- More cases of COVID-19 have been reported at the Mecklenburg County Detention Center, according to the Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office.

According to officials, the outbreak began with two sixth floor residents who tested positive the week before Thanksgiving. There are now 65 residents who have tested positive and 255 who are either in isolation or quarantine because of possible exposure.

Residents in isolation are those who are positive, symptomatic, or deemed by medical providers to have experienced a significant risk of exposure. Those in quarantine have a known, but less significant exposure.

There are more than 1,400 inmates in the jail at this time, officials say.

Those who are being isolated can be released into quarantine after (a) they test negative, (b) completed contact tracing rules out exposure, or (c) they are otherwise deemed by medical providers no longer to be contagious.

Residents remain in quarantine for 14 consecutive days, counting time spent in isolation, from the time of last known exposure.

Officials say the vast majority of the residents in isolation and quarantine are asymptomatic, while a few in isolation are displaying minor symptoms. Only two of the 65 residents with COVID-19 are requiring infirmary care at this time, and none are near requiring hospitalization.

“While we are, not surprisingly, seeing a surge in positive residents as the pandemic continues to spread in the community outside MCDCC, MCSO – our staff and our contract medical providers – remain confident in our collective abilities to manage the pandemic even should the current number of active-positive residents in custody continue to climb,” the Sheriff’s Office said in a statement.

All staff and visitors are screened for fever, other symptoms, and potential exposure before entering the facility, and staff are not permitted to work if they fail the screening. At this time, 13 employees are out of work and in quarantine after having tested positive. A total of 58 detention staff have tested positive since the pandemic began.

In total, 148 inmates have tested positive for COVID-19. Detention center officials say all 148, including the 65 who are currently separated from the jail population, have been well cared for by medical staff.

