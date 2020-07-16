COVID-19 scams on the rise as crooks try to steal personal information

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- Whether it’s sending friendly messages on Instagram or good old fashion dumpster diving, scammers are working hard to cash in on your personal information.

“The whole interaction, I knew I had to get information out of them to be able to report the scam

It didn’t take Melissa Cordell long to realize this Instagram message wasn’t from a high school acquaintance.

“They said something like ‘hey’ and ‘have you heard the good news?’ that seems like a scam-ish thing to ask because it’s prompting you to learn more and intriguing you to learn more,” Cordell said.

The person asked if she heard of the community development finance authority, adding they’re helping people with financial support right now, and she got $50,000, but this is exactly how authorities say scammers are taking advantage of vulnerable Americans during the COVID-19 crisis.

Cordell reported the account and phone number they gave to the Attorney General’s office.

“I thought it was really interesting they responded with an expletive because I thought it would be a robot, so that kind of showed me there are real people behind this instead of people just punching buttons and sending out automated messages,” she said.

That’s how the widespread issue of COVID-19 fraud starts. They get your information from you online, go dumpster diving or steal it from your mailbox. Then, they use your identity to apply for COVID-19 benefits online like unemployment.

“So that’s where the romance scam comes in.”

In some cases, they develop relationships with someone online and then ask the person for a favor transferring some cash from one bank account to the next. And next thing you know, that’s provided and you have all of these unemployment fraud from around the country being deposited into a bank account, and that person may think it’s completely legitimate.

But the fraudster knows exactly what he or she is doing.

United States Attorney Andrew Murray says his office is tracing the money, and cracking down.

“This is pretty widespread. It’s across the country. It’s everywhere.,” Murray said,

In the last two weeks, his office, along with the secret service, put a freeze on a number of bank accounts in charlotte amounting to almost $130,000.

“It’s sickening, and this is just an opportunity since there’s a lot of money flowing from the government to target that money.”

So what can you do to protect yourself? Be vigilant. Never give any personal information out.. Especially to someone like this who claims they can get you money. If it seems too good to be true, it probably is. Like Cordell, if you come across a scam, you can file a report with the attorney general’s office or contact the national center for disaster fraud hotline at the number on your screen.