COVID-19 prompts safety precautions at SC primary sites

TEGA CAY, S.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- South Carolina voters raced to the polls on Tuesday to cast their primary ballots for federal, state and local races.

“Local and state elections shape communities. If you are unhappy with things in your zip code, it is up to you to change the leadership,” said South Carolina voter, Austin Nunn. “The most effective protest a citizen can make is at the ballot box. And it starts with the primaries.”

Nunn casted her ballot, in-person, at her local Tega Cay precient. She observed some of the safety measures poll workers were taking amid the pandemic.

Voters told FOX 46 Charlotte that poll workers were wearing gloves, masks and using plexiglass dividers at check-in stations.

Election officials recommended voters wear masks and bring their own pens, although neither were required.

Enhanced cleaning and social distancing were enforced at polling sites.

Some voters chose to take advantage of the state’s absentee voting policy, which was temporarily expanded for the June primaries. It allows any registered voter to vote by mail, or, drop off their ballot at designated locations. The provision expires July 1, 2020. The policy was modified for the primary elections because of COVID-19.