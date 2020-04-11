COVID-19 outbreaks reported at 2 area nursing homes

There’s a focus on nursing homes in North Carolina following numerous outbreaks. The issues have forced Governor Roy Cooper to issue an order tightening controls inside the facilities.

It’s important to note that an outbreak means two or more people that have it, but it’s a lot of stress for any family, including one family we’ve been keeping in touch with over the last week.

When FOX 46 last told you about Sanford Hummel, we got results for him after the assisted living facility he was at was on the verge of kicking him out.

He’s still there and his family is still fighting to keep him there for more than 100 days, but they’re nervous, and not because of that. It’s because of a call they got Thursday.

“Two of their employees had tested positive for COVID-19 and they were sent home,” Hummel’s daughter Andrea Gorman said.

Gorman says the rising reports of cases at nursing homes has her in a tough spot.

“Should I have him moved, and is he going to test positive if he is moved,” Gorman said.

Right now, in Mecklenburg County, we know of at least two confirmed outbreaks at nursing homes. In Rowan County, there are another two–one at a nursing home off Julian Road and another at the State Veterans Home in Salisbury.

We know one person has died in the middle of all this, but it’s not immediately clear if it was related to COVID-19. But with case numbers growing statewide, no one wants to take any chances.

“The stepped up preventative measures are directed at nursing facilities,” said Dr. Mandy Cohen with the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services.

Those stepped up measures start Monday.

“Closing communal spaces, wearing face masks, and checking employees and residents daily,” Dr. Cohen said.

At this point, Gorman says she needs more information and to know what’s being done to keep her father safe.

“It’s heartbreaking,” said Gorman.

