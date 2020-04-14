COVID-19 outbreak reported at Cabarrus County rehab facility

In Cabarrus County, nearly 70 patients tested positive for the coronavirus at a short term rehab facility.

On Monday, a nurse sat on the front porch of Five Oaks, fully dressed in her personal protective equipment (PPE). A sign on the door says no visitors allowed, despite all the precautions.

“I thought it was maybe one or two patients but 60 something people that’s a lot of people,” neighbor Carl Williams said.

Williams lives across the street and is also high-risk. He says an outbreak like that so close to home is scary.

“I don’t go out very much I just go to the grocery store. I just hope they are able to keep it over there,” said Williams.

The Cabarrus County Health Department says 300 patients and staff members were tested on April 9 and 10, even people who didn’t have symptoms.

The department expects the number of cases to increase as more test results come back. In the meantime, the facility has increased the use of PPE, closed communal spaces and restricted all visitors.

One woman who wanted to remain anonymous says she has a family member inside the center who has tested positive for COVID-19 while being treated.

The woman instead released a statement that said in part, “I am frustrated at all the cases in Five Oaks. There is a lack of communication to family about their loved ones. As of today, we are still not sure what the treatment plan or monitoring of the positive patients will be or if there is one.”

FOX 46 reached out to Five Oaks to get results. The facility declined to comment on the outbreak.