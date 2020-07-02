COVID-19 outbreak identified at Hickory long-term care facility

HICKORY, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Catawba County Public Health is investigating a newly identified outbreak of COVID-19 at Trinity Ridge, where one resident and two staff members have tested positive for the virus.

The facility said its informing patients, their family members, and staff about the situation.

This is the fifth congregate-care facility outbreak identified in Catawba County. In a congregate living setting, a ‘COVID-19 outbreak’ is defined as two or more laboratory-confirmed cases.

“With nearly all of our recent cases of COVID-19 resulting from contact out in the community, we are urging all residents, especially those who are caregivers, to take preventive measures,” said Catawba County Public Health Director Jennifer McCracken. “This is one of the best ways we can all work together to protect congregate-care facility residents who are some of the most vulnerable people in our community.”

The facility said it has conducted additional testing and is working closely with Public Health to ensure control measures are in place to help prevent further spread of the disease.

Public Health is in frequent communication with facility administrators and has advised the facility on cleaning and disinfection, and other best practices for infection control, such as providing meals and separating residents.