COVID-19 in SC: Nearly 1,300 cases, 26 deaths reported

COLUMBIA, S.C. — There are now nearly 1,300 cases of coronavirus in South Carolina and 26 deaths reported across the state.

These numbers were last updated on South Carolina DHEC’s COVID-19 webpage at 3:56 p.m. on Wednesday, April 1.

The SC Department of Health and Environmental Control says they have had more than 5,000 tests come back negative.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has approved some private labs in South Carolina to also conduct CDC-approved testing for COVID-19. These labs are required to report cases of the virus to DHEC.

Individuals with any signs of illness are being asked to stay at home and not attend public gatherings. All South Carolinians are encouraged to monitor for symptoms, practice social distancing, avoid touching frequently touched items, and regularly wash their hands, especially after being in a public place.

Anyone with concerns about their health should reach out to their healthcare provider or use the telehealth services provided by several health care systems. For telehealth options and the latest information about DHEC’s COVID-19 response efforts, please click here.