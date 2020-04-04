COVID-19 in SC: McMaster closes more ‘non-essential’ businesses, 34 deaths reported

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control announced Friday three additional deaths related to the COVID-19 novel coronavirus. This brings the state’s total number of deaths to 34.

The three patients were elderly individuals who also had underlying health conditions. Two were residents of Richland County and one of Greenville County.

“If we all take seriously our individual obligations to help prevent the spread of the disease, we have the potential to save lives,” said Dr. Michael Kacka, DHEC medical consultant. “Our sympathies are with the friends and family of these three individuals, and with all the loved ones who’ve lost someone to this disease.”

DHEC also is reporting 147 additional cases of COVID-19. As of Friday, the total number statewide is 1,700 cases in all 46 counties. The number of new cases by county are listed below:

Anderson County: 5 cases

Beaufort County: 2 cases

Berkeley County: 9 cases

Charleston County: 16 cases

Chester County: 1 case

Clarendon County: 3 cases

Dorchester County: 1 case

Edgefield County: 1 case

Florence County: 3 cases

Georgetown County: 1 case

Greenville County: 20 cases

Greenwood County: 1 case

Horry County: 1 case

Jasper County: 1 case

Kershaw County: 7 cases

Lee County: 5 cases

Lancaster County: 5 cases

Laurens County: 2 cases

Lexington County: 8 cases

Newberry County: 1 case

Orangeburg County: 1 case

Pickens County: 2 cases

Richland County: 24 cases

Spartanburg County: 10 cases

Sumter County: 9 cases

Union County: 1 case

York County: 7 cases

Gov. McMaster also expanded his original order on Friday closing ‘non-essential’ businesses. It now includes the following: furniture, jewelry, clothing and shoes, florists, books, crafts, music, and department stores.

Stores that can remain open include gas stations, grocery stores, hardware stores, home improvement stores, and firearm retailers.

This new order will go into effect on Monday, April 6 at 5 p.m. The previous order had closed entertainment venues, recreational and athletic facilities, along with close-contact service providers such as hair salons, barbershops, nail salons, and massage services.

McMaster’s second executive order issued Friday begins immediately – suspending short term rentals throughout the state to people traveling from coronavirus hotspots across the country. This includes hotels, short-term rentals, vacation homes, B&Bs, and timeshares.

McMaster said members of the military, first responders, and commercial transport workers are except from this order.

Anyone with concerns about their health should reach out to their healthcare provider or use the telehealth services provided by several health care systems. For telehealth options and the latest information about DHEC’s COVID-19 response efforts, please visit scdhec.gov/COVID-19.