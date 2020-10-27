COVID-19 in Mecklenburg County: 33,300+ cases, 386 deaths reported Tuesday

MECKLENBURG COUNTY, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – As of Tuesday morning, there were 33,383 cases of novel coronavirus with 386 deaths due to COVID-19 reported among Mecklenburg County residents, according to the Mecklenburg County Health Department.

Data as of Sunday, Oct. 25, are presented in more detail below. These results only reflect laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19 among county residents. Many individuals infected by COVID-19 have not been tested because they are asymptomatic. As such, these results are very fluid and only represent a fraction of the true burden of COVID-19 in the community.

Highlights about the 32,992 COVID-19 cases reported in Mecklenburg County as of October 25:

About 3 in 4 reported cases were adults ages 20 to 59 years old.

About 1 in 4 reported cases are Hispanic – most of whom are younger adults. As previously noted, some factors influencing this trend include: Targeted testing occurring in neighborhoods with lower access to care, some of which have larger Hispanic populations; Higher proportions of Hispanics working in essential jobs that make social distancing difficult; Significant household spread among large families; and Pre-existing disparities in other social and economic determinants of health, like poverty.

About 1 in 20 reported cases were hospitalized due to their COVID-19 infection. While everyone is at risk for severe COVID-19 complications, reported cases who were older adults (≥ 60 years) were more likely to be hospitalized compared to younger individuals.

About 8 out of 10 have met CDC criteria to be released from isolation.

During the past week, an average of 184 laboratory-confirmed infections were reported compared to the 14-day average of 180 confirmed infections. This represents an increase over the last 14 days. These data are based on Mecklenburg resident cases reported to MCPH.

During the past week, an average of 114 individuals with laboratory-confirmed COVID-19 infections were hospitalized at acute care facilities in Mecklenburg County. Overall, this represents an increase over the last 14 days. These data are based on daily census counts from acute care facilities in Mecklenburg County reporting to MCPH.

During the past week, an average of 6.4 percent of individuals who were tested in Mecklenburg County were positive for COVID-19. This represents an increase in trends over the last 14 days. These data only include ELRs for molecular (PCR) tests submitted to NC DHHS for laboratories electronically submitting negative and positive COVID-19 results.

Three hundred-eighty-five deaths due to COVID-19 occurred among reported cases. Almost all deaths were among older adults (≥ 60 years), 4 deaths occurred in adults ages 20 to 39 and 51 deaths were adults ages 40 to 59. All deaths, except five, occurred among adults with underlying chronic illnesses. More than half were non-Hispanic Whites. The disparity in COVID-19 deaths among non-Hispanic Whites is related to differences in race/ethnicity of residents of long-term care (LTC) facilities actively experiencing an outbreak. More than half of deaths were connected to active outbreaks at long-term care (LTC) facilities. Among deaths not connected to outbreaks at long-term care facilities, nearly 3 in 4 were non-White, with 40 percent being non-Hispanic Black. As previously noted, these disparities are largely driven by higher rates of underlying chronic conditions that increase risk of severe complications due to COVID-19 infection among these communities

Based on publicly available mobility tracking data, social distancing slightly increased in Mecklenburg County over the last 14 days.

