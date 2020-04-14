COVID-19 expected to result in $13.7 million in loss revenue for Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Charlotte City budget is taking a massive hit because of COVID-19.

“We can hope for the best, but we must plan for the absolute worst right now,” said Councilmember Tariq Bokhari.

City council met virtually to discuss the effects COVID-19 has had on the city’s overall budget.



“We’ve got to message this properly,” Bokhari said, “because this is frightening data […] We’ve seen tonight hospitality tax could drop by 85 percent through this summer, and not return fully until next year, maybe,” he said.

The city predicts it will have $13.7 million in lost revenue by June 30th. They discussed dipping into the reserves, a move Mayor Vi Lyles says could result in staff cuts.

“You still have to rebuild that reserve,” Lyles said, “so it’s an interesting thing, but I tell you, I’ve not seen any government come out and replenish their reserves without the idea of cutting people.”

With many small business owners out of business right now, city leaders predict Charlotte will take a $9 million hit in sales tax, alone, by June.

“I opened up because I love what I do,” said chef Tara Quinones, owner of Papi’s Puerto Rican Cuisine, “If we make money, great! But my passion, as a chef,” she said, “It’s just, I came so far to get to this point, I don’t want to close!”

Quinones says she wishes the city would make more funds available for small businesses like hers so they can survive this pandemic.

“We need help,” she said. “We need help.”

City Council passed funding for microbusinesses–a business with five employees or less–but those businesses also have to be located in the city’s “designated opportunity corridors” to have access to that funding.

The city manager will present the budget on May 4.

