COVID-19 cluster shuts down Gastonia elementary school

GASTONIA, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- A COVID-19 cluster has shut down a Gastonia elementary school.

Gardner Park Elementary will be all remote for at least a week and a half to help fight the outbreak

“I understand because of the sickness they’ve got to protect our children,” Zach Dillis said.

Dills’ daughters are in first and second grade at Gardner Park. There are eight COVID-19 cases among staff and students at the school, according to an email to parents from the superintendent and the public health director.

He says he got a call Monday night letting him know that school will now be all online. He says his daughters have been going to the school two days a week since August.

“From the teachers to the parents to the students, I think it’s just affecting everybody all around,” Dillis said.

Get breaking news alerts in the FOX46 News app. It’s FREE!

Download for iOS or Android

In the email the superintendent and health director say the school shut down is a “necessary precautionary measure” and the school district is awaiting test results for two other people at the school.

Dills says he understands the health precautions but that remote learning is difficult for parents and students

“I think it’s overwhelming for some parents because we’re working eight to 10 hours a day and then we have to come home and do about four, five, maybe six hours of homework.

The letter to parents says students will not return to Gardner Park Elementary until Monday, Oct. 26.

MORE FROM FOX 46 CHARLOTTE