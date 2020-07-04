COVID-19 cluster identified at Iredell County preschool

LAKE NORMAN, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- There are now more than 70,000 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in North Carolina and the number of hospitalizations are also on the rise with more than 950 people now admitted with complications related to the virus.

FOX 46 uncovered some of those cases are connected to a COVID-19 cluster at a Lake Norman preschool, forcing the facility to close.

This is a nationally franchised pre-school according to the website, but on Friday, the owners told FOX 46 by e-mail they have been dealing with COVID-19 for weeks when two teachers tested positive back in June.

There was no activity at the Primrose School of Lake Norman Friday. The location is closed until July 13 for what Iredell County health officials are calling a coronavirus cluster.

FOX 46 has learned three staff members and two children have tested positive for COVID-19.

The owners of the Lake Norman location tell me the first reported case was on June 24 when two teachers tested positive.

At that time all staff, children and their families were notified and the school was closed for two days for deep cleaning.

This week the school learned of more positive cases. In a statement to FOX 46 the franchise owners said:

“Out of an abundance of caution, we have chosen to extend our school closure through july 13. When we reopen, we will continue our rigorous health and safety measures that include, but are not limited to: cleaning and sanitizing the school daily; sanitation fogging; frequent handwashing; parent drop off outside of the building; and temperature and symptom monitoring.”

The Iredell County Health Department says they are closely monitoring the situation here and say this is considered a cluster because it involves five or more cases.

Contact tracers will be tracking down anyone the positive staff members or children have come in contact with.