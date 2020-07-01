COVID-19 cases surge among young people in North Carolina

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- In the last month, a rising number of young people have contracted COVID-19 in North Carolina, according to data from the Department Of Health And Human Services.

NCDHHS data indicates that 45 percent of people who have tested positive are between the ages of 25 and 49.

Looking specifically at Mecklenburg County, nearly 43-percent of confirmed cases — involve patients who are between the ages of 20 and 39.

On Tuesday, NCDHHS health secretary Doctor Mandy Cohen relayed a message specifically for young people.

“When you’re younger you feel more invincible and you think ‘well if I get it, I get it, and it’s not going to harm anyone’, but that’s actually the wrong way of looking at this. When we see more spread in our young folks who may not get quite as sick, they are still risks to those that would get more risk,” Dr. Cohen said.

Doctor Cohen attributes the increase in cases among young people to a combination of going to work in exposed settings and feeling invincible.