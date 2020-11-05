COVID-19 cases continue to increase among young people in Mecklenburg County

MECKLENBURG COUNTY, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- The Mecklenburg County Board of Commissioners received an update about the status of COVID-19 in the county Wednesday.

New numbers from the past two weeks show a spike in daily COVID-19 case counts at hospitals like Atrium and Novant Health down the street, which doctors say is a big concern as we head into flu season.

“Definitely seeing increases and feeling the impact of that,” Dr. Katie Passaretti said. “We’ve been seeing a steady increase in a number of cases, percent of tests done that are positive, as well as hospitalizations.”

But it’s not just Passaretti echoing this concern. Mecklenburg County Health Director Gibbie Harris is as well, saying the county is averaging 214 new COVID cases per day.

“I want to put that in context. In early October, we were in the low 80s per day, so we have more than doubled,” Harris said.

Harris says the last two weeks in October, there was significant community spread in areas including SouthEnd Dilworth and Belmont.

“Unfortunately, we’ve seen a significant increase among our white population in our 20-39-year-olds over the month of October,” Harris said.

She also wants to emphasize that if you tested positive, you still need protection.

“We need to make sure people understand that just because you’ve had this virus, does not mean you have ongoing lasting immunity,” she said.

Harris says they are seeing more and more people test positive for coronavirus for a second time. She stresses that even if you’ve had the virus, you still need to wear your mask, wash your hands, social distance, and not gather in large crowds.

