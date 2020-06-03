COVID-19 and isolation a concern in local long-term care facilities

MECKLENBURG COUNTY, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- While people across the nation continue to protest over George Floyd’s death, COVID-19 is still a real concern, especially at long-term care facilities.

“we’re very concerned, because we feel that even though our community may be in one phase of reopening, our long term care facilities are still not there,” said Hillary Kaylor, Regional Ombudsman for Mecklenburg County nursing homes.

Mecklenburg County commissioners heard an annual update on nursing homes and adult care facilities in the county Tuesday night, but COVID-19 in those facilities is what dominated discussion.

“I’m really concerned about those folks in the nursing homes,” said Commissioner Mark Jerrell.

Commissioner Trevor Fuller said, “[The] concentration of cases; I worry about, not only the residents, but I worry about the employees too!”

Out of the 30 nursing homes in the county, more than half now have COVID-19 cases.

“Since March, I had around 4-6 nursing homes that had COVID cases,” Kaylor said. “In the past two weeks, that number has risen from 15 to 17 as of this afternoon.”

To families, the threat is real.

“He’s not suffering anymore and he’s in a better place,” said Andrea Gorman. She’s the daughter of Sanford Hummel, an 88-year-old Korean War veteran who died from COVID-19 in April.

“He loved life he loved this earth he loved his family,” Gorman said.

The virus isn’t the only enemy, though.

“You’re starting to see a failure to thrive because of the isolation?” Commissioner Susan Harden asked in Tuesday’s meeting.

“Social isolation for the residents is a big concern for us,” Kaylor responded. “Because they’re not eating in a congregate setting, they’re eating in their rooms alone, they’re not doing activities in a unit, they’re doing them individually, the facilities are in a definite need for activity related puzzles and cards that keep people busy,” she said.

Still, Kaylor says they’re noticing PPE in long-term care facilities isn’t consistently available.