Court orders Gaston County protesters to stay 300 feet away from courthouse where Confederate statue stands

GASTON COUNTY, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- A court ordered filed August 3 has Gaston County protestors heated.

For months, groups like Gaston County Freedom Fighters and East Gaston Coalition for Freedom and Justice have fought to have the Confederate monument in front of the county courthouse removed.

During these protests, a few come with signs, while others come with music and blow horns.

During a protest Thursday, activists say they were approached by Gaston County Sheriff’s Office deputies about not being allowed on the premises.

“They came up to us and they [were] like, ‘you got to get off the property. You got 300 feet to leave, a football field, or we’re going to lock you up,'” one of the activists explained during a news conference Friday.

The groups said they had no idea there was a court order to remove any type of protest in front of the courthouse during business hours.

FOX 46 obtained a copy of the court order.

The second paragraph reads: “IT IS ORDERED that any demonstration, rally, protest, picket, parade or expressive conduct is PROHIBITED within 300 feet of the Gaston County Courthouse.”

Scotty Reid, Co-Founder of East Gaston Coalition for Freedom and Justice believes Gaston County should have done their research before putting out the order.

“Just like what happened in Alamance County with their Confederate monument, and county officials issued an order similar to Gaston County, a federal judge on August 14 ruled, that was unconstitutional.”

Gaston County Freedom Fighter member, Ashley Rivera Menendez calls it unlawful and made it clear they will not stop marching and protesting until the monument comes down.

“Here they are treating us like we’ve been rioting and looting, breaking down the walls, or buildings in Gastonia. All for practicing our right to peacefully protest and speak against injustice and racism.”

The Gaston County Sheriff was not immediately available for comment, but officials within the department say they’re doing what they can to make sure protests remain peaceful.