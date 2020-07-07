Court allows NC bowling alleys to reopen; Gov. Cooper requests stay

**Report above is from June – South Carolina bowling alley regulations

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – An association representing bowling establishments across North Carolina can reopen immediately following a court’s ruling on Tuesday.

Superior Court Judge James L. Gale presided over the order that will allow members of the North Carolina Proprietors Association, Inc. to “immediately resume operation of their bowling alleys.”

The alleys must comply with mandatory operational guidelines which include limiting the number of patrons in the business, all patrons over the age of 2 wearing a mask with exceptions, and keeping one lane empty between bowling groups.

N.C. RESIDENTS WON’T NEED A DOCTOR’S ORDER FOR A COVID TEST

The order outlines 15 guidelines that must be followed.

Gov. Roy Cooper has filed for a motion for stay until the Court of Appeals or Supreme Court can hear or decide on the matter.

Get breaking news alerts in the FOX46 News app. It’s FREE!

Download for iOS or Android

Cooper has asked for an expedited review of the motion for stay – saying the reopening of bowling alleys can possibly cause “irreparable” harm.