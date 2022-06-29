BUNCOMBE CO., NC (WSPA) – A Buncombe County couple was arrested Tuesday, accused in the death of their infant daughter.

According to the Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were called to a home on Four Wheel Drive off of Cedar Hill Road Tuesday for the death of two-month-old Riley Leshae Hannah Stephenson.

35-year-old Nickolas Shane Stephenson is charged with second degree murder and negligent child abuse inflicting serious bodily injury.

28-year-old Diandra Haleigh Fuhr-Farlow is charged with felonious child abuse inflicting serious bodily injury.

Both are being held in the Buncombe County Detention Center.

An autopsy is scheduled in the coming days, the sheriff’s office said.