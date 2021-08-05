Couple caught in Arizona for Hickory workplace murder is back in NC custody

HICKORY, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A couple accused of murdering a woman at a workplace and going on the run for months before being captured in Arizona, have finally been brought back to North Carolina to face charges, the Hickory Police Department confirms.

Eric and Tangela Parker were extradited from Maricopa County, AZ to Catawba County by the North Carolina Department of Public Safety on Thursday and transferred to the Hickory PD.

They were served with a true bill of indictment in connection with the murder of Phelifia Michele Marlow.

Marlow was shot and killed at TCS Designs on January 13 and the Parkers went on the run for six months. They were caught on July 13 and had been living in Arizona under the alias names of Jason and Elizabeth Reardon.

Tangela, 50, was indicted on one count of murder and Eric, 62, was indicted on a count of accessory after the fact. They both received no bond and are being held in the Catawba County Jail.