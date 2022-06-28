PITTSBORO, N.C. (WNCN) — Chatham County officials are warning dog owners about water conditions in Jordan Lake after a report of dogs dying following visits to the lake this weekend.

Chatham County Public Health Department said there were reports of dogs becoming ill and dying after visiting the Farrington Boat Launch on Jordan Lake on Saturday.

The health department shared a graphic with images of water they said dog owners should avoid.

Dog owners should also keep their pets away from water that looks like “spilled paint” or appears green, blue, red or brown, officials said.

Water with “surface scums, mats or films” should also be avoided, the health department said.

Chatham County officials said they contacted the North Carolina Department of Environmental Quality and North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services.

Monday afternoon, the North Carolina Department of Environmental Quality said they tested water from the lake in the area where the dogs had been.

“Field crews did not visibly find any signs of algae in the area. A rapid-test preliminary analysis of the samples indicate some potential toxin-producing cyanobacteria was present, but not in bloom quantities, and typical for NC lakes during the summer,” the North Carolina Department of Environmental Quality said in a news release.

Some who visited the lake Monday told CBS 17 they’re taking precautions.

“It did scare me at first because I remember we went in the water and I was like wait a second I remember like I have to make sure it’s not coming in my mouth. Just because, if a dog dies you never know what a human could experience,” said Ashely Weirich.

Gwen Lukach is a vet tech in the triangle and a pet owner herself.

She said pet owners should be aware of their surroundings when in the water.

“Especially with blue-green Algae that toxicity levels can range. It can be fatal within hours to cause over days and week,” said Lukach. “Definitely check your surroundings, check the water, make sure there’s no evidence of algae floating around the top and there’s no evidence of scum.”

To contact the SPCA Animal Poison Control Center, call 1-888-426-4435.