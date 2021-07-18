Counties with the highest COVID-19 vaccination rate in North Carolina

As has been true throughout America’s COVID-19 history, every state—and every county therein—has its own COVID-19 story, driven by local policies and behaviors. The United States as of July 15 had reached 608,432 COVID-19-related deaths and nearly 34 million COVID-19 cases, according to Johns Hopkins University. Amid the grim numbers come two bright spots: As of Feb. 2, more Americans had been vaccinated for COVID-19 than had been infected; and since then, rolling averages for case counts and deaths have been on the decline.
Stacker compiled a list of the counties with highest COVID-19 vaccination rates in North Carolina using data from the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services. Counties are ranked by the highest vaccination rate as of July 15, 2021. In North Carolina, 42.8% of the total population has been fully vaccinated, compared to 48.3% nationwide. Keep reading to see whether your county ranks among the highest COVID-19 vaccination rates in your state.
Indy beetle // Wikimedia Commons
#50. Pender County
– Population that is fully vaccinated: 36.0% (22,726 fully vaccinated)
— 15.9% lower vaccination rate than North Carolina
– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 72.0% (8,433 fully vaccinated)
— 6.0% lower vaccination rate than North Carolina
– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 109 (69 total deaths)
— 15.5% less deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina
– Cumulative cases per 100k: 8,876 (5,597 total cases)
— 8.8% less cases per 100k residents than North Carolina
Anya Douglas // Shutterstock
#49. Onslow County
– Population that is fully vaccinated: 36.2% (71,738 fully vaccinated)
— 15.4% lower vaccination rate than North Carolina
– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 85.0% (16,174 fully vaccinated)
— 11.0% higher vaccination rate than North Carolina
– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 78 (154 total deaths)
— 39.5% less deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina
– Cumulative cases per 100k: 9,133 (18,077 total cases)
— 6.2% less cases per 100k residents than North Carolina
Travis K. Witt // Wikimedia Commons
#48. Iredell County
– Population that is fully vaccinated: 36.3% (66,055 fully vaccinated)
— 15.2% lower vaccination rate than North Carolina
– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 73.4% (21,662 fully vaccinated)
— 4.2% lower vaccination rate than North Carolina
– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 130 (236 total deaths)
— 0.8% more deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina
– Cumulative cases per 100k: 10,679 (19,415 total cases)
— 9.7% more cases per 100k residents than North Carolina
Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons
#47. Wilson County
– Population that is fully vaccinated: 36.4% (29,811 fully vaccinated)
— 15.0% lower vaccination rate than North Carolina
– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 72.0% (11,040 fully vaccinated)
— 6.0% lower vaccination rate than North Carolina
– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 221 (181 total deaths)
— 71.3% more deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina
– Cumulative cases per 100k: 12,211 (9,989 total cases)
— 25.5% more cases per 100k residents than North Carolina
Tradewinds // Wikimedia Commons
#46. Jones County
– Population that is fully vaccinated: 36.5% (3,442 fully vaccinated)
— 14.7% lower vaccination rate than North Carolina
– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 68.9% (1,555 fully vaccinated)
— 10.1% lower vaccination rate than North Carolina
– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 297 (28 total deaths)
— 130.2% more deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina
– Cumulative cases per 100k: 9,619 (906 total cases)
— 1.2% less cases per 100k residents than North Carolina
G Keith Hall // Wikimedia Commons
#45. Surry County
– Population that is fully vaccinated: 36.6% (26,264 fully vaccinated)
— 14.5% lower vaccination rate than North Carolina
– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 70.3% (10,517 fully vaccinated)
— 8.2% lower vaccination rate than North Carolina
– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 238 (171 total deaths)
— 84.5% more deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina
– Cumulative cases per 100k: 11,797 (8,468 total cases)
— 21.2% more cases per 100k residents than North Carolina
Toribio93 // Shutterstock
#44. Madison County
– Population that is fully vaccinated: 36.6% (7,960 fully vaccinated)
— 14.5% lower vaccination rate than North Carolina
– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 70.2% (3,532 fully vaccinated)
— 8.4% lower vaccination rate than North Carolina
– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 198 (43 total deaths)
— 53.5% more deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina
– Cumulative cases per 100k: 7,414 (1,613 total cases)
— 23.8% less cases per 100k residents than North Carolina
aceshot1 // Shutterstock
#43. Currituck County
– Population that is fully vaccinated: 36.6% (10,166 fully vaccinated)
— 14.5% lower vaccination rate than North Carolina
– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 80.3% (3,655 fully vaccinated)
— 4.8% higher vaccination rate than North Carolina
– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 58 (16 total deaths)
— 55.0% less deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina
– Cumulative cases per 100k: 5,731 (1,591 total cases)
— 41.1% less cases per 100k residents than North Carolina
Cecouchman // Wikimedia Commons
#42. Halifax County
– Population that is fully vaccinated: 36.7% (18,329 fully vaccinated)
— 14.3% lower vaccination rate than North Carolina
– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 72.1% (7,709 fully vaccinated)
— 5.9% lower vaccination rate than North Carolina
– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 228 (114 total deaths)
— 76.7% more deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina
– Cumulative cases per 100k: 11,414 (5,708 total cases)
— 17.3% more cases per 100k residents than North Carolina
Indy beetle // Wikimedia Commons
#41. Lenoir County
– Population that is fully vaccinated: 36.8% (20,563 fully vaccinated)
— 14.0% lower vaccination rate than North Carolina
– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 74.2% (8,392 fully vaccinated)
— 3.1% lower vaccination rate than North Carolina
– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 227 (127 total deaths)
— 76.0% more deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina
– Cumulative cases per 100k: 11,255 (6,297 total cases)
— 15.6% more cases per 100k residents than North Carolina
NatalieMaynor from Jackson, Mississippi, USA // Wikimedia Commons
#40. Caswell County
– Population that is fully vaccinated: 37.1% (8,389 fully vaccinated)
— 13.3% lower vaccination rate than North Carolina
– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 72.3% (3,620 fully vaccinated)
— 5.6% lower vaccination rate than North Carolina
– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 133 (30 total deaths)
— 3.1% more deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina
– Cumulative cases per 100k: 9,768 (2,208 total cases)
— 0.4% more cases per 100k residents than North Carolina
James R Poston // Shutterstock
#39. Cherokee County
– Population that is fully vaccinated: 37.2% (10,642 fully vaccinated)
— 13.1% lower vaccination rate than North Carolina
– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 69.6% (6,072 fully vaccinated)
— 9.1% lower vaccination rate than North Carolina
– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 136 (39 total deaths)
— 5.4% more deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina
– Cumulative cases per 100k: 9,314 (2,665 total cases)
— 4.3% less cases per 100k residents than North Carolina
PHHI // Wikimedia Commons
#38. Cabarrus County
– Population that is fully vaccinated: 38.4% (83,217 fully vaccinated)
— 10.3% lower vaccination rate than North Carolina
– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 76.0% (22,100 fully vaccinated)
— 0.8% lower vaccination rate than North Carolina
– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 122 (264 total deaths)
— 5.4% less deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina
– Cumulative cases per 100k: 10,429 (22,573 total cases)
— 7.2% more cases per 100k residents than North Carolina
Nikola Spasic Photography // Shutterstock
#37. Pitt County
– Population that is fully vaccinated: 38.5% (69,523 fully vaccinated)
— 10.0% lower vaccination rate than North Carolina
– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 76.8% (19,230 fully vaccinated)
— 0.3% higher vaccination rate than North Carolina
– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 53 (96 total deaths)
— 58.9% less deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina
– Cumulative cases per 100k: 11,446 (20,687 total cases)
— 17.6% more cases per 100k residents than North Carolina
Beckycafferylepage // Wikimedia Commons
#36. Union County
– Population that is fully vaccinated: 38.7% (92,869 fully vaccinated)
— 9.6% lower vaccination rate than North Carolina
– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 73.8% (23,040 fully vaccinated)
— 3.7% lower vaccination rate than North Carolina
– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 94 (226 total deaths)
— 27.1% less deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina
– Cumulative cases per 100k: 10,479 (25,135 total cases)
— 7.7% more cases per 100k residents than North Carolina
Shapard Wolf // Wikimedia Commons
#35. Yancey County
– Population that is fully vaccinated: 38.8% (7,010 fully vaccinated)
— 9.3% lower vaccination rate than North Carolina
– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 70.0% (3,321 fully vaccinated)
— 8.6% lower vaccination rate than North Carolina
– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 155 (28 total deaths)
— 20.2% more deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina
– Cumulative cases per 100k: 9,082 (1,641 total cases)
— 6.7% less cases per 100k residents than North Carolina
Gary Rolband // Shutterstock
#34. Ashe County
– Population that is fully vaccinated: 38.9% (10,574 fully vaccinated)
— 9.1% lower vaccination rate than North Carolina
– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 58.8% (4,263 fully vaccinated)
— 23.2% lower vaccination rate than North Carolina
– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 165 (45 total deaths)
— 27.9% more deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina
– Cumulative cases per 100k: 8,312 (2,261 total cases)
— 14.6% less cases per 100k residents than North Carolina
Upstateherd // Wikimedia Commons
#33. Lee County
– Population that is fully vaccinated: 39.1% (24,125 fully vaccinated)
— 8.6% lower vaccination rate than North Carolina
– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 78.9% (8,210 fully vaccinated)
— 3.0% higher vaccination rate than North Carolina
– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 134 (83 total deaths)
— 3.9% more deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina
– Cumulative cases per 100k: 10,033 (6,198 total cases)
— 3.1% more cases per 100k residents than North Carolina
Nolichuckyjake // Shutterstock
#32. Catawba County
– Population that is fully vaccinated: 39.9% (63,697 fully vaccinated)
— 6.8% lower vaccination rate than North Carolina
– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 80.2% (23,386 fully vaccinated)
— 4.7% higher vaccination rate than North Carolina
– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 195 (311 total deaths)
— 51.2% more deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina
– Cumulative cases per 100k: 12,492 (19,931 total cases)
— 28.3% more cases per 100k residents than North Carolina
AbeEzekowitz // Wikimedia Commons
#31. Jackson County
– Population that is fully vaccinated: 40.1% (17,639 fully vaccinated)
— 6.3% lower vaccination rate than North Carolina
– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 69.2% (6,058 fully vaccinated)
— 9.7% lower vaccination rate than North Carolina
– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 127 (56 total deaths)
— 1.6% less deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina
– Cumulative cases per 100k: 8,350 (3,669 total cases)
— 14.2% less cases per 100k residents than North Carolina
Brian Stansberry // Wikimedia Commons
#30. Swain County
– Population that is fully vaccinated: 40.3% (5,750 fully vaccinated)
— 5.8% lower vaccination rate than North Carolina
– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 77.6% (2,175 fully vaccinated)
— 1.3% higher vaccination rate than North Carolina
– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 126 (18 total deaths)
— 2.3% less deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina
– Cumulative cases per 100k: 8,500 (1,213 total cases)
— 12.7% less cases per 100k residents than North Carolina
Canva
#29. Avery County
– Population that is fully vaccinated: 40.4% (7,097 fully vaccinated)
— 5.6% lower vaccination rate than North Carolina
– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 73.9% (2,972 fully vaccinated)
— 3.5% lower vaccination rate than North Carolina
– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 120 (21 total deaths)
— 7.0% less deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina
– Cumulative cases per 100k: 12,343 (2,167 total cases)
— 26.8% more cases per 100k residents than North Carolina
Nyttend // Wikimedia Commons
#28. Person County
– Population that is fully vaccinated: 40.7% (16,060 fully vaccinated)
— 4.9% lower vaccination rate than North Carolina
– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 76.4% (6,062 fully vaccinated)
— 0.3% lower vaccination rate than North Carolina
– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 180 (71 total deaths)
— 39.5% more deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina
– Cumulative cases per 100k: 8,990 (3,550 total cases)
— 7.6% less cases per 100k residents than North Carolina
David Byron Keener // Shutterstock
#27. Beaufort County
– Population that is fully vaccinated: 40.8% (19,152 fully vaccinated)
— 4.7% lower vaccination rate than North Carolina
– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 76.6% (8,840 fully vaccinated)
— 0.0% lower vaccination rate than North Carolina
– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 219 (103 total deaths)
— 69.8% more deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina
– Cumulative cases per 100k: 10,242 (4,813 total cases)
— 5.2% more cases per 100k residents than North Carolina
Ceh2624 // Wikimedia Commons
#26. Davie County
– Population that is fully vaccinated: 41.1% (17,626 fully vaccinated)
— 4.0% lower vaccination rate than North Carolina
– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 73.2% (6,795 fully vaccinated)
— 4.4% lower vaccination rate than North Carolina
– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 93 (40 total deaths)
— 27.9% less deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina
– Cumulative cases per 100k: 9,838 (4,215 total cases)
— 1.1% more cases per 100k residents than North Carolina
BrendaByrneGreene // Wikimedia Commons
#25. Nash County
– Population that is fully vaccinated: 41.3% (38,941 fully vaccinated)
— 3.5% lower vaccination rate than North Carolina
– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 78.7% (14,126 fully vaccinated)
— 2.7% higher vaccination rate than North Carolina
– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 212 (200 total deaths)
— 64.3% more deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina
– Cumulative cases per 100k: 12,468 (11,757 total cases)
— 28.1% more cases per 100k residents than North Carolina
Canva
#24. Craven County
– Population that is fully vaccinated: 42.2% (43,055 fully vaccinated)
— 1.4% lower vaccination rate than North Carolina
– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 85.6% (17,213 fully vaccinated)
— 11.7% higher vaccination rate than North Carolina
– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 125 (128 total deaths)
— 3.1% less deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina
– Cumulative cases per 100k: 9,312 (9,511 total cases)
— 4.3% less cases per 100k residents than North Carolina
Warren LeMay // Wikimedia Commons
#23. Alamance County
– Population that is fully vaccinated: 42.4% (71,826 fully vaccinated)
— 0.9% lower vaccination rate than North Carolina
– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 78.2% (22,706 fully vaccinated)
— 2.1% higher vaccination rate than North Carolina
– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 170 (288 total deaths)
— 31.8% more deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina
– Cumulative cases per 100k: 11,282 (19,124 total cases)
— 15.9% more cases per 100k residents than North Carolina
EbonyEaton // Wikimedia Commons
#22. Granville County
– Population that is fully vaccinated: 42.8% (25,882 fully vaccinated)
— 0.0% lower vaccination rate than North Carolina
– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 70.0% (7,470 fully vaccinated)
— 8.6% lower vaccination rate than North Carolina
– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 137 (83 total deaths)
— 6.2% more deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina
– Cumulative cases per 100k: 9,950 (6,014 total cases)
— 2.2% more cases per 100k residents than North Carolina
Canva
#21. Alleghany County
– Population that is fully vaccinated: 43.4% (4,832 fully vaccinated)
— 1.4% higher vaccination rate than North Carolina
– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 71.0% (2,213 fully vaccinated)
— 7.3% lower vaccination rate than North Carolina
– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 45 (5 total deaths)
— 65.1% less deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina
– Cumulative cases per 100k: 9,904 (1,103 total cases)
— 1.8% more cases per 100k residents than North Carolina
Warren LeMay from Cincinnati, OH, United States // Wikimedia Commons
#20. Transylvania County
– Population that is fully vaccinated: 43.5% (14,959 fully vaccinated)
— 1.6% higher vaccination rate than North Carolina
– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 63.7% (6,880 fully vaccinated)
— 16.8% lower vaccination rate than North Carolina
– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 96 (33 total deaths)
— 25.6% less deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina
– Cumulative cases per 100k: 6,977 (2,399 total cases)
— 28.3% less cases per 100k residents than North Carolina
Canva
#19. Haywood County
– Population that is fully vaccinated: 43.6% (27,179 fully vaccinated)
— 1.9% higher vaccination rate than North Carolina
– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 76.5% (11,905 fully vaccinated)
— 0.1% lower vaccination rate than North Carolina
– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 159 (99 total deaths)
— 23.3% more deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina
– Cumulative cases per 100k: 7,252 (4,519 total cases)
— 25.5% less cases per 100k residents than North Carolina
G Keith Hall // Wikimedia Commons
#18. Watauga County
– Population that is fully vaccinated: 43.6% (24,507 fully vaccinated)
— 1.9% higher vaccination rate than North Carolina
– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 71.8% (6,625 fully vaccinated)
— 6.3% lower vaccination rate than North Carolina
– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 59 (33 total deaths)
— 54.3% less deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina
– Cumulative cases per 100k: 8,950 (5,028 total cases)
— 8.0% less cases per 100k residents than North Carolina
Anthony Ricci // Shutterstock
#17. Henderson County
– Population that is fully vaccinated: 43.7% (51,293 fully vaccinated)
— 2.1% higher vaccination rate than North Carolina
– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 71.7% (22,198 fully vaccinated)
— 6.4% lower vaccination rate than North Carolina
– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 141 (165 total deaths)
— 9.3% more deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina
– Cumulative cases per 100k: 8,828 (10,365 total cases)
— 9.3% less cases per 100k residents than North Carolina
digidreamgrafix // Shutterstock
#16. Mecklenburg County
– Population that is fully vaccinated: 44.3% (491,731 fully vaccinated)
— 3.5% higher vaccination rate than North Carolina
– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 80.0% (102,199 fully vaccinated)
— 4.4% higher vaccination rate than North Carolina
– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 88 (981 total deaths)
— 31.8% less deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina
– Cumulative cases per 100k: 10,402 (115,501 total cases)
— 6.9% more cases per 100k residents than North Carolina
KAD Photo // Shutterstock
#15. Moore County
– Population that is fully vaccinated: 44.3% (44,668 fully vaccinated)
— 3.5% higher vaccination rate than North Carolina
– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 83.2% (20,122 fully vaccinated)
— 8.6% higher vaccination rate than North Carolina
– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 193 (195 total deaths)
— 49.6% more deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina
– Cumulative cases per 100k: 9,034 (9,113 total cases)
— 7.2% less cases per 100k residents than North Carolina
Bud Davis, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers // Wikimedia Commons
#14. Pamlico County
– Population that is fully vaccinated: 44.3% (5,638 fully vaccinated)
— 3.5% higher vaccination rate than North Carolina
– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 77.6% (3,000 fully vaccinated)
— 1.3% higher vaccination rate than North Carolina
– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 102 (13 total deaths)
— 20.9% less deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina
– Cumulative cases per 100k: 8,801 (1,120 total cases)
— 9.6% less cases per 100k residents than North Carolina
Sean Pavone // Shutterstock
#13. Forsyth County
– Population that is fully vaccinated: 44.4% (169,641 fully vaccinated)
— 3.7% higher vaccination rate than North Carolina
– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 78.2% (49,020 fully vaccinated)
— 2.1% higher vaccination rate than North Carolina
– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 112 (427 total deaths)
— 13.2% less deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina
– Cumulative cases per 100k: 9,717 (37,146 total cases)
— 0.2% less cases per 100k residents than North Carolina
KAD Photo // Shutterstock
#12. Chatham County
– Population that is fully vaccinated: 44.6% (33,203 fully vaccinated)
— 4.2% higher vaccination rate than North Carolina
– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 71.8% (13,384 fully vaccinated)
— 6.3% lower vaccination rate than North Carolina
– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 120 (89 total deaths)
— 7.0% less deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina
– Cumulative cases per 100k: 6,439 (4,795 total cases)
— 33.8% less cases per 100k residents than North Carolina
Canva
#11. Cumberland County
– Population that is fully vaccinated: 44.7% (149,836 fully vaccinated)
— 4.4% higher vaccination rate than North Carolina
– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 82.0% (33,555 fully vaccinated)
— 7.0% higher vaccination rate than North Carolina
– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 97 (325 total deaths)
— 24.8% less deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina
– Cumulative cases per 100k: 9,189 (30,829 total cases)
— 5.6% less cases per 100k residents than North Carolina
Canva
#10. Guilford County
– Population that is fully vaccinated: 44.8% (240,868 fully vaccinated)
— 4.7% higher vaccination rate than North Carolina
– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 78.9% (65,849 fully vaccinated)
— 3.0% higher vaccination rate than North Carolina
– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 135 (726 total deaths)
— 4.7% more deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina
– Cumulative cases per 100k: 9,105 (48,908 total cases)
— 6.5% less cases per 100k residents than North Carolina
PatGallery // Shutterstock
#9. New Hanover County
– Population that is fully vaccinated: 46.3% (108,499 fully vaccinated)
— 8.2% higher vaccination rate than North Carolina
– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 79.3% (34,196 fully vaccinated)
— 3.5% higher vaccination rate than North Carolina
– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 75 (176 total deaths)
— 41.9% less deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina
– Cumulative cases per 100k: 8,384 (19,659 total cases)
— 13.9% less cases per 100k residents than North Carolina
iofoto // Shutterstock
#8. Brunswick County
– Population that is fully vaccinated: 47.2% (67,346 fully vaccinated)
— 10.3% higher vaccination rate than North Carolina
– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 75.8% (35,348 fully vaccinated)
— 1.0% lower vaccination rate than North Carolina
– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 109 (156 total deaths)
— 15.5% less deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina
– Cumulative cases per 100k: 6,624 (9,460 total cases)
— 31.9% less cases per 100k residents than North Carolina
Nagel Photography // Shutterstock
#7. Buncombe County
– Population that is fully vaccinated: 50.5% (131,910 fully vaccinated)
— 18.0% higher vaccination rate than North Carolina
– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 76.0% (40,638 fully vaccinated)
— 0.8% lower vaccination rate than North Carolina
– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 125 (327 total deaths)
— 3.1% less deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina
– Cumulative cases per 100k: 6,975 (18,217 total cases)
— 28.3% less cases per 100k residents than North Carolina
Canva
#6. Hyde County
– Population that is fully vaccinated: 51.1% (2,524 fully vaccinated)
— 19.4% higher vaccination rate than North Carolina
– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 80.3% (895 fully vaccinated)
— 4.8% higher vaccination rate than North Carolina
– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 182 (9 total deaths)
— 41.1% more deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina
– Cumulative cases per 100k: 13,571 (670 total cases)
— 39.4% more cases per 100k residents than North Carolina
Sean Pavone // Shutterstock
#5. Durham County
– Population that is fully vaccinated: 52.6% (169,236 fully vaccinated)
— 22.9% higher vaccination rate than North Carolina
– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 82.9% (36,288 fully vaccinated)
— 8.2% higher vaccination rate than North Carolina
– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 73 (236 total deaths)
— 43.4% less deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina
– Cumulative cases per 100k: 8,078 (25,971 total cases)
— 17.0% less cases per 100k residents than North Carolina
Bz3rk // Wikimedia Commons
#4. Wake County
– Population that is fully vaccinated: 53.7% (597,343 fully vaccinated)
— 25.5% higher vaccination rate than North Carolina
– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 88.4% (118,299 fully vaccinated)
— 15.4% higher vaccination rate than North Carolina
– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 67 (740 total deaths)
— 48.1% less deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina
– Cumulative cases per 100k: 8,102 (90,071 total cases)
— 16.8% less cases per 100k residents than North Carolina
MarkVanDykePhotography // Shutterstock
#3. Dare County
– Population that is fully vaccinated: 58.3% (21,585 fully vaccinated)
— 36.2% higher vaccination rate than North Carolina
– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 99.9% (8,467 fully vaccinated)
— 30.4% higher vaccination rate than North Carolina
– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 27 (10 total deaths)
— 79.1% less deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina
– Cumulative cases per 100k: 6,058 (2,242 total cases)
— 37.8% less cases per 100k residents than North Carolina
Bryan Pollard // Shutterstock
#2. Orange County
– Population that is fully vaccinated: 59.8% (88,860 fully vaccinated)
— 39.7% higher vaccination rate than North Carolina
– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 92.4% (20,017 fully vaccinated)
— 20.6% higher vaccination rate than North Carolina
– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 68 (101 total deaths)
— 47.3% less deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina
– Cumulative cases per 100k: 5,822 (8,644 total cases)
— 40.2% less cases per 100k residents than North Carolina
Alanteitleman // Wikimedia Commons
#1. Martin County
– Population that is fully vaccinated: 73.9% (16,579 fully vaccinated)
— 72.7% higher vaccination rate than North Carolina
– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 99.9% (6,768 fully vaccinated)
— 30.4% higher vaccination rate than North Carolina
– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 205 (46 total deaths)
— 58.9% more deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina
– Cumulative cases per 100k: 10,423 (2,339 total cases)
— 7.1% more cases per 100k residents than North Carolina