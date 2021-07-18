Counties with the highest COVID-19 vaccination rate in North Carolina

FILE – In this Sunday, July 11, 2021 file photo, a doctor fills a syringe with the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine at a vaccination center in Kabul, Afghanistan. Top officials at the World Health Organization said Monday, July 12 there is not enough evidence to show that third doses of coronavirus vaccines are needed and appealed for the scarce shots to be shared with poor countries who have yet to immunize their populations instead of being used by rich countries as boosters. (AP Photo/Rahmat Gul, file)

As has been true throughout America’s COVID-19 history, every state—and every county therein—has its own COVID-19 story, driven by local policies and behaviors. The United States as of July 15 had reached 608,432 COVID-19-related deaths and nearly 34 million COVID-19 cases, according to Johns Hopkins University. Amid the grim numbers come two bright spots: As of Feb. 2, more Americans had been vaccinated for COVID-19 than had been infected; and since then, rolling averages for case counts and deaths have been on the decline.

Stacker compiled a list of the counties with highest COVID-19 vaccination rates in North Carolina using data from the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services. Counties are ranked by the highest vaccination rate as of July 15, 2021. In North Carolina, 42.8% of the total population has been fully vaccinated, compared to 48.3% nationwide. Keep reading to see whether your county ranks among the highest COVID-19 vaccination rates in your state.

Indy beetle // Wikimedia Commons

#50. Pender County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 36.0% (22,726 fully vaccinated)

— 15.9% lower vaccination rate than North Carolina

– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 72.0% (8,433 fully vaccinated)

— 6.0% lower vaccination rate than North Carolina

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 109 (69 total deaths)

— 15.5% less deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 8,876 (5,597 total cases)

— 8.8% less cases per 100k residents than North Carolina

Anya Douglas // Shutterstock

#49. Onslow County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 36.2% (71,738 fully vaccinated)

— 15.4% lower vaccination rate than North Carolina

– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 85.0% (16,174 fully vaccinated)

— 11.0% higher vaccination rate than North Carolina

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 78 (154 total deaths)

— 39.5% less deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 9,133 (18,077 total cases)

— 6.2% less cases per 100k residents than North Carolina

Travis K. Witt // Wikimedia Commons

#48. Iredell County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 36.3% (66,055 fully vaccinated)

— 15.2% lower vaccination rate than North Carolina

– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 73.4% (21,662 fully vaccinated)

— 4.2% lower vaccination rate than North Carolina

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 130 (236 total deaths)

— 0.8% more deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 10,679 (19,415 total cases)

— 9.7% more cases per 100k residents than North Carolina

Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons

#47. Wilson County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 36.4% (29,811 fully vaccinated)

— 15.0% lower vaccination rate than North Carolina

– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 72.0% (11,040 fully vaccinated)

— 6.0% lower vaccination rate than North Carolina

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 221 (181 total deaths)

— 71.3% more deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 12,211 (9,989 total cases)

— 25.5% more cases per 100k residents than North Carolina

Tradewinds // Wikimedia Commons

#46. Jones County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 36.5% (3,442 fully vaccinated)

— 14.7% lower vaccination rate than North Carolina

– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 68.9% (1,555 fully vaccinated)

— 10.1% lower vaccination rate than North Carolina

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 297 (28 total deaths)

— 130.2% more deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 9,619 (906 total cases)

— 1.2% less cases per 100k residents than North Carolina

G Keith Hall // Wikimedia Commons

#45. Surry County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 36.6% (26,264 fully vaccinated)

— 14.5% lower vaccination rate than North Carolina

– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 70.3% (10,517 fully vaccinated)

— 8.2% lower vaccination rate than North Carolina

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 238 (171 total deaths)

— 84.5% more deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 11,797 (8,468 total cases)

— 21.2% more cases per 100k residents than North Carolina

Toribio93 // Shutterstock

#44. Madison County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 36.6% (7,960 fully vaccinated)

— 14.5% lower vaccination rate than North Carolina

– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 70.2% (3,532 fully vaccinated)

— 8.4% lower vaccination rate than North Carolina

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 198 (43 total deaths)

— 53.5% more deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 7,414 (1,613 total cases)

— 23.8% less cases per 100k residents than North Carolina

aceshot1 // Shutterstock

#43. Currituck County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 36.6% (10,166 fully vaccinated)

— 14.5% lower vaccination rate than North Carolina

– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 80.3% (3,655 fully vaccinated)

— 4.8% higher vaccination rate than North Carolina

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 58 (16 total deaths)

— 55.0% less deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 5,731 (1,591 total cases)

— 41.1% less cases per 100k residents than North Carolina

Cecouchman // Wikimedia Commons

#42. Halifax County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 36.7% (18,329 fully vaccinated)

— 14.3% lower vaccination rate than North Carolina

– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 72.1% (7,709 fully vaccinated)

— 5.9% lower vaccination rate than North Carolina

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 228 (114 total deaths)

— 76.7% more deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 11,414 (5,708 total cases)

— 17.3% more cases per 100k residents than North Carolina

Indy beetle // Wikimedia Commons

#41. Lenoir County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 36.8% (20,563 fully vaccinated)

— 14.0% lower vaccination rate than North Carolina

– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 74.2% (8,392 fully vaccinated)

— 3.1% lower vaccination rate than North Carolina

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 227 (127 total deaths)

— 76.0% more deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 11,255 (6,297 total cases)

— 15.6% more cases per 100k residents than North Carolina

NatalieMaynor from Jackson, Mississippi, USA // Wikimedia Commons

#40. Caswell County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 37.1% (8,389 fully vaccinated)

— 13.3% lower vaccination rate than North Carolina

– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 72.3% (3,620 fully vaccinated)

— 5.6% lower vaccination rate than North Carolina

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 133 (30 total deaths)

— 3.1% more deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 9,768 (2,208 total cases)

— 0.4% more cases per 100k residents than North Carolina

James R Poston // Shutterstock

#39. Cherokee County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 37.2% (10,642 fully vaccinated)

— 13.1% lower vaccination rate than North Carolina

– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 69.6% (6,072 fully vaccinated)

— 9.1% lower vaccination rate than North Carolina

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 136 (39 total deaths)

— 5.4% more deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 9,314 (2,665 total cases)

— 4.3% less cases per 100k residents than North Carolina

PHHI // Wikimedia Commons

#38. Cabarrus County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 38.4% (83,217 fully vaccinated)

— 10.3% lower vaccination rate than North Carolina

– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 76.0% (22,100 fully vaccinated)

— 0.8% lower vaccination rate than North Carolina

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 122 (264 total deaths)

— 5.4% less deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 10,429 (22,573 total cases)

— 7.2% more cases per 100k residents than North Carolina

Nikola Spasic Photography // Shutterstock

#37. Pitt County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 38.5% (69,523 fully vaccinated)

— 10.0% lower vaccination rate than North Carolina

– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 76.8% (19,230 fully vaccinated)

— 0.3% higher vaccination rate than North Carolina

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 53 (96 total deaths)

— 58.9% less deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 11,446 (20,687 total cases)

— 17.6% more cases per 100k residents than North Carolina

Beckycafferylepage // Wikimedia Commons

#36. Union County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 38.7% (92,869 fully vaccinated)

— 9.6% lower vaccination rate than North Carolina

– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 73.8% (23,040 fully vaccinated)

— 3.7% lower vaccination rate than North Carolina

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 94 (226 total deaths)

— 27.1% less deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 10,479 (25,135 total cases)

— 7.7% more cases per 100k residents than North Carolina

Shapard Wolf // Wikimedia Commons

#35. Yancey County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 38.8% (7,010 fully vaccinated)

— 9.3% lower vaccination rate than North Carolina

– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 70.0% (3,321 fully vaccinated)

— 8.6% lower vaccination rate than North Carolina

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 155 (28 total deaths)

— 20.2% more deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 9,082 (1,641 total cases)

— 6.7% less cases per 100k residents than North Carolina

Gary Rolband // Shutterstock

#34. Ashe County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 38.9% (10,574 fully vaccinated)

— 9.1% lower vaccination rate than North Carolina

– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 58.8% (4,263 fully vaccinated)

— 23.2% lower vaccination rate than North Carolina

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 165 (45 total deaths)

— 27.9% more deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 8,312 (2,261 total cases)

— 14.6% less cases per 100k residents than North Carolina

Upstateherd // Wikimedia Commons

#33. Lee County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 39.1% (24,125 fully vaccinated)

— 8.6% lower vaccination rate than North Carolina

– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 78.9% (8,210 fully vaccinated)

— 3.0% higher vaccination rate than North Carolina

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 134 (83 total deaths)

— 3.9% more deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 10,033 (6,198 total cases)

— 3.1% more cases per 100k residents than North Carolina

Nolichuckyjake // Shutterstock

#32. Catawba County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 39.9% (63,697 fully vaccinated)

— 6.8% lower vaccination rate than North Carolina

– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 80.2% (23,386 fully vaccinated)

— 4.7% higher vaccination rate than North Carolina

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 195 (311 total deaths)

— 51.2% more deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 12,492 (19,931 total cases)

— 28.3% more cases per 100k residents than North Carolina

AbeEzekowitz // Wikimedia Commons

#31. Jackson County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 40.1% (17,639 fully vaccinated)

— 6.3% lower vaccination rate than North Carolina

– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 69.2% (6,058 fully vaccinated)

— 9.7% lower vaccination rate than North Carolina

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 127 (56 total deaths)

— 1.6% less deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 8,350 (3,669 total cases)

— 14.2% less cases per 100k residents than North Carolina

Brian Stansberry // Wikimedia Commons

#30. Swain County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 40.3% (5,750 fully vaccinated)

— 5.8% lower vaccination rate than North Carolina

– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 77.6% (2,175 fully vaccinated)

— 1.3% higher vaccination rate than North Carolina

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 126 (18 total deaths)

— 2.3% less deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 8,500 (1,213 total cases)

— 12.7% less cases per 100k residents than North Carolina

Canva

#29. Avery County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 40.4% (7,097 fully vaccinated)

— 5.6% lower vaccination rate than North Carolina

– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 73.9% (2,972 fully vaccinated)

— 3.5% lower vaccination rate than North Carolina

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 120 (21 total deaths)

— 7.0% less deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 12,343 (2,167 total cases)

— 26.8% more cases per 100k residents than North Carolina

Nyttend // Wikimedia Commons

#28. Person County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 40.7% (16,060 fully vaccinated)

— 4.9% lower vaccination rate than North Carolina

– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 76.4% (6,062 fully vaccinated)

— 0.3% lower vaccination rate than North Carolina

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 180 (71 total deaths)

— 39.5% more deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 8,990 (3,550 total cases)

— 7.6% less cases per 100k residents than North Carolina

David Byron Keener // Shutterstock

#27. Beaufort County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 40.8% (19,152 fully vaccinated)

— 4.7% lower vaccination rate than North Carolina

– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 76.6% (8,840 fully vaccinated)

— 0.0% lower vaccination rate than North Carolina

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 219 (103 total deaths)

— 69.8% more deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 10,242 (4,813 total cases)

— 5.2% more cases per 100k residents than North Carolina

Ceh2624 // Wikimedia Commons

#26. Davie County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 41.1% (17,626 fully vaccinated)

— 4.0% lower vaccination rate than North Carolina

– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 73.2% (6,795 fully vaccinated)

— 4.4% lower vaccination rate than North Carolina

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 93 (40 total deaths)

— 27.9% less deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 9,838 (4,215 total cases)

— 1.1% more cases per 100k residents than North Carolina

BrendaByrneGreene // Wikimedia Commons

#25. Nash County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 41.3% (38,941 fully vaccinated)

— 3.5% lower vaccination rate than North Carolina

– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 78.7% (14,126 fully vaccinated)

— 2.7% higher vaccination rate than North Carolina

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 212 (200 total deaths)

— 64.3% more deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 12,468 (11,757 total cases)

— 28.1% more cases per 100k residents than North Carolina

Canva

#24. Craven County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 42.2% (43,055 fully vaccinated)

— 1.4% lower vaccination rate than North Carolina

– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 85.6% (17,213 fully vaccinated)

— 11.7% higher vaccination rate than North Carolina

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 125 (128 total deaths)

— 3.1% less deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 9,312 (9,511 total cases)

— 4.3% less cases per 100k residents than North Carolina

Warren LeMay // Wikimedia Commons

#23. Alamance County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 42.4% (71,826 fully vaccinated)

— 0.9% lower vaccination rate than North Carolina

– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 78.2% (22,706 fully vaccinated)

— 2.1% higher vaccination rate than North Carolina

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 170 (288 total deaths)

— 31.8% more deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 11,282 (19,124 total cases)

— 15.9% more cases per 100k residents than North Carolina

EbonyEaton // Wikimedia Commons

#22. Granville County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 42.8% (25,882 fully vaccinated)

— 0.0% lower vaccination rate than North Carolina

– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 70.0% (7,470 fully vaccinated)

— 8.6% lower vaccination rate than North Carolina

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 137 (83 total deaths)

— 6.2% more deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 9,950 (6,014 total cases)

— 2.2% more cases per 100k residents than North Carolina

Canva

#21. Alleghany County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 43.4% (4,832 fully vaccinated)

— 1.4% higher vaccination rate than North Carolina

– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 71.0% (2,213 fully vaccinated)

— 7.3% lower vaccination rate than North Carolina

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 45 (5 total deaths)

— 65.1% less deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 9,904 (1,103 total cases)

— 1.8% more cases per 100k residents than North Carolina

Warren LeMay from Cincinnati, OH, United States // Wikimedia Commons

#20. Transylvania County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 43.5% (14,959 fully vaccinated)

— 1.6% higher vaccination rate than North Carolina

– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 63.7% (6,880 fully vaccinated)

— 16.8% lower vaccination rate than North Carolina

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 96 (33 total deaths)

— 25.6% less deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 6,977 (2,399 total cases)

— 28.3% less cases per 100k residents than North Carolina

Canva

#19. Haywood County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 43.6% (27,179 fully vaccinated)

— 1.9% higher vaccination rate than North Carolina

– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 76.5% (11,905 fully vaccinated)

— 0.1% lower vaccination rate than North Carolina

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 159 (99 total deaths)

— 23.3% more deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 7,252 (4,519 total cases)

— 25.5% less cases per 100k residents than North Carolina

G Keith Hall // Wikimedia Commons

#18. Watauga County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 43.6% (24,507 fully vaccinated)

— 1.9% higher vaccination rate than North Carolina

– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 71.8% (6,625 fully vaccinated)

— 6.3% lower vaccination rate than North Carolina

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 59 (33 total deaths)

— 54.3% less deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 8,950 (5,028 total cases)

— 8.0% less cases per 100k residents than North Carolina

Anthony Ricci // Shutterstock

#17. Henderson County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 43.7% (51,293 fully vaccinated)

— 2.1% higher vaccination rate than North Carolina

– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 71.7% (22,198 fully vaccinated)

— 6.4% lower vaccination rate than North Carolina

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 141 (165 total deaths)

— 9.3% more deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 8,828 (10,365 total cases)

— 9.3% less cases per 100k residents than North Carolina

digidreamgrafix // Shutterstock

#16. Mecklenburg County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 44.3% (491,731 fully vaccinated)

— 3.5% higher vaccination rate than North Carolina

– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 80.0% (102,199 fully vaccinated)

— 4.4% higher vaccination rate than North Carolina

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 88 (981 total deaths)

— 31.8% less deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 10,402 (115,501 total cases)

— 6.9% more cases per 100k residents than North Carolina

KAD Photo // Shutterstock

#15. Moore County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 44.3% (44,668 fully vaccinated)

— 3.5% higher vaccination rate than North Carolina

– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 83.2% (20,122 fully vaccinated)

— 8.6% higher vaccination rate than North Carolina

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 193 (195 total deaths)

— 49.6% more deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 9,034 (9,113 total cases)

— 7.2% less cases per 100k residents than North Carolina

Bud Davis, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers // Wikimedia Commons

#14. Pamlico County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 44.3% (5,638 fully vaccinated)

— 3.5% higher vaccination rate than North Carolina

– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 77.6% (3,000 fully vaccinated)

— 1.3% higher vaccination rate than North Carolina

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 102 (13 total deaths)

— 20.9% less deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 8,801 (1,120 total cases)

— 9.6% less cases per 100k residents than North Carolina

Sean Pavone // Shutterstock

#13. Forsyth County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 44.4% (169,641 fully vaccinated)

— 3.7% higher vaccination rate than North Carolina

– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 78.2% (49,020 fully vaccinated)

— 2.1% higher vaccination rate than North Carolina

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 112 (427 total deaths)

— 13.2% less deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 9,717 (37,146 total cases)

— 0.2% less cases per 100k residents than North Carolina

KAD Photo // Shutterstock

#12. Chatham County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 44.6% (33,203 fully vaccinated)

— 4.2% higher vaccination rate than North Carolina

– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 71.8% (13,384 fully vaccinated)

— 6.3% lower vaccination rate than North Carolina

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 120 (89 total deaths)

— 7.0% less deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 6,439 (4,795 total cases)

— 33.8% less cases per 100k residents than North Carolina

Canva

#11. Cumberland County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 44.7% (149,836 fully vaccinated)

— 4.4% higher vaccination rate than North Carolina

– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 82.0% (33,555 fully vaccinated)

— 7.0% higher vaccination rate than North Carolina

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 97 (325 total deaths)

— 24.8% less deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 9,189 (30,829 total cases)

— 5.6% less cases per 100k residents than North Carolina

Canva

#10. Guilford County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 44.8% (240,868 fully vaccinated)

— 4.7% higher vaccination rate than North Carolina

– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 78.9% (65,849 fully vaccinated)

— 3.0% higher vaccination rate than North Carolina

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 135 (726 total deaths)

— 4.7% more deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 9,105 (48,908 total cases)

— 6.5% less cases per 100k residents than North Carolina

PatGallery // Shutterstock

#9. New Hanover County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 46.3% (108,499 fully vaccinated)

— 8.2% higher vaccination rate than North Carolina

– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 79.3% (34,196 fully vaccinated)

— 3.5% higher vaccination rate than North Carolina

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 75 (176 total deaths)

— 41.9% less deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 8,384 (19,659 total cases)

— 13.9% less cases per 100k residents than North Carolina

iofoto // Shutterstock

#8. Brunswick County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 47.2% (67,346 fully vaccinated)

— 10.3% higher vaccination rate than North Carolina

– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 75.8% (35,348 fully vaccinated)

— 1.0% lower vaccination rate than North Carolina

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 109 (156 total deaths)

— 15.5% less deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 6,624 (9,460 total cases)

— 31.9% less cases per 100k residents than North Carolina

Nagel Photography // Shutterstock

#7. Buncombe County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 50.5% (131,910 fully vaccinated)

— 18.0% higher vaccination rate than North Carolina

– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 76.0% (40,638 fully vaccinated)

— 0.8% lower vaccination rate than North Carolina

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 125 (327 total deaths)

— 3.1% less deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 6,975 (18,217 total cases)

— 28.3% less cases per 100k residents than North Carolina

Canva

#6. Hyde County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 51.1% (2,524 fully vaccinated)

— 19.4% higher vaccination rate than North Carolina

– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 80.3% (895 fully vaccinated)

— 4.8% higher vaccination rate than North Carolina

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 182 (9 total deaths)

— 41.1% more deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 13,571 (670 total cases)

— 39.4% more cases per 100k residents than North Carolina

Sean Pavone // Shutterstock

#5. Durham County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 52.6% (169,236 fully vaccinated)

— 22.9% higher vaccination rate than North Carolina

– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 82.9% (36,288 fully vaccinated)

— 8.2% higher vaccination rate than North Carolina

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 73 (236 total deaths)

— 43.4% less deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 8,078 (25,971 total cases)

— 17.0% less cases per 100k residents than North Carolina

Bz3rk // Wikimedia Commons

#4. Wake County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 53.7% (597,343 fully vaccinated)

— 25.5% higher vaccination rate than North Carolina

– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 88.4% (118,299 fully vaccinated)

— 15.4% higher vaccination rate than North Carolina

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 67 (740 total deaths)

— 48.1% less deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 8,102 (90,071 total cases)

— 16.8% less cases per 100k residents than North Carolina

MarkVanDykePhotography // Shutterstock

#3. Dare County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 58.3% (21,585 fully vaccinated)

— 36.2% higher vaccination rate than North Carolina

– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 99.9% (8,467 fully vaccinated)

— 30.4% higher vaccination rate than North Carolina

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 27 (10 total deaths)

— 79.1% less deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 6,058 (2,242 total cases)

— 37.8% less cases per 100k residents than North Carolina

Bryan Pollard // Shutterstock

#2. Orange County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 59.8% (88,860 fully vaccinated)

— 39.7% higher vaccination rate than North Carolina

– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 92.4% (20,017 fully vaccinated)

— 20.6% higher vaccination rate than North Carolina

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 68 (101 total deaths)

— 47.3% less deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 5,822 (8,644 total cases)

— 40.2% less cases per 100k residents than North Carolina

Alanteitleman // Wikimedia Commons

#1. Martin County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 73.9% (16,579 fully vaccinated)

— 72.7% higher vaccination rate than North Carolina

– Population over 65 that is fully vaccinated: 99.9% (6,768 fully vaccinated)

— 30.4% higher vaccination rate than North Carolina

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 205 (46 total deaths)

— 58.9% more deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 10,423 (2,339 total cases)

— 7.1% more cases per 100k residents than North Carolina