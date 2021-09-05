(STACKER) – As has been true throughout America’s COVID-19 history, every state—and every county therein—has its own COVID-19 story, driven by local policies and behaviors. The United States as of August 31 had reached 639,490 COVID-19-related deaths and 39.1 million COVID-19 cases, according to Johns Hopkins University. As of Feb. 2, more Americans had been vaccinated for COVID-19 than had been infected, and though breakthrough infections are continuing to be studied by the CDC and other health organizations, vaccines have reduced the number of hospitalizations and deaths from COVID-19.

Stacker compiled a list of the counties with highest COVID-19 infection rates in North Carolina using data from the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services. Counties are ranked by the highest infection rate per 100k residents within the past week as of August 30, 2021. Cumulative cases per 100k served as a tiebreaker Keep reading to see whether your county ranks among the highest COVID-19 infection rates in your state.

#50. Halifax County, NC

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 422 (211 new cases, +23% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 12,855 (6,429 total cases)

— 13.4% more cases per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 236 (118 total deaths)

— 72.3% more deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 40.5% (20,234 fully vaccinated)

— 12.5% lower vaccination rate than North Carolina

#49. Richmond County, NC

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 426 (191 new cases, -2% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 13,021 (5,837 total cases)

— 14.8% more cases per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 254 (114 total deaths)

— 85.4% more deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 36.4% (16,333 fully vaccinated)

— 21.4% lower vaccination rate than North Carolina

#48. Pitt County, NC

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 427 (772 new cases, +12% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 13,262 (23,970 total cases)

— 17.0% more cases per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 60 (109 total deaths)

— 56.2% less deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 41.5% (75,077 fully vaccinated)

— 10.4% lower vaccination rate than North Carolina

#47. Dare County, NC

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 430 (159 new cases, +1% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 7,906 (2,926 total cases)

— 30.3% less cases per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 27 (10 total deaths)

— 80.3% less deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 61.7% (22,820 fully vaccinated)

— 33.3% higher vaccination rate than North Carolina

#46. Harnett County, NC

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 432 (588 new cases, +25% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 10,785 (14,665 total cases)

— 4.9% less cases per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 145 (197 total deaths)

— 5.8% more deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 29.8% (40,526 fully vaccinated)

— 35.6% lower vaccination rate than North Carolina

#45. Union County, NC

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 432 (1,035 new cases, +26% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 12,152 (29,147 total cases)

— 7.2% more cases per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 103 (246 total deaths)

— 24.8% less deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 42.2% (101,317 fully vaccinated)

— 8.9% lower vaccination rate than North Carolina

#44. New Hanover County, NC

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 434 (1,017 new cases, +16% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 9,972 (23,381 total cases)

— 12.1% less cases per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 82 (193 total deaths)

— 40.1% less deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 49.5% (115,965 fully vaccinated)

— 6.9% higher vaccination rate than North Carolina

#43. Bertie County, NC

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 438 (83 new cases, +36% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 10,619 (2,012 total cases)

— 6.3% less cases per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 243 (46 total deaths)

— 77.4% more deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 36.6% (6,940 fully vaccinated)

— 21.0% lower vaccination rate than North Carolina

#42. Craven County, NC

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 439 (448 new cases, +23% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 10,672 (10,900 total cases)

— 5.9% less cases per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 131 (134 total deaths)

— 4.4% less deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 45.7% (46,640 fully vaccinated)

— 1.3% lower vaccination rate than North Carolina

#41. Macon County, NC

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 449 (161 new cases, +13% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 10,335 (3,706 total cases)

— 8.9% less cases per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 120 (43 total deaths)

— 12.4% less deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 31.7% (11,374 fully vaccinated)

— 31.5% lower vaccination rate than North Carolina

#40. Lincoln County, NC

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 456 (393 new cases, +9% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 13,947 (12,010 total cases)

— 23.0% more cases per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 103 (89 total deaths)

— 24.8% less deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 38.0% (32,733 fully vaccinated)

— 17.9% lower vaccination rate than North Carolina

#39. Jones County, NC

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 457 (43 new cases, +126% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 10,755 (1,013 total cases)

— 5.2% less cases per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 308 (29 total deaths)

— 124.8% more deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 39.6% (3,726 fully vaccinated)

— 14.5% lower vaccination rate than North Carolina

#38. Hoke County, NC

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 460 (254 new cases, +75% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 10,705 (5,913 total cases)

— 5.6% less cases per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 107 (59 total deaths)

— 21.9% less deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 24.3% (13,406 fully vaccinated)

— 47.5% lower vaccination rate than North Carolina

#37. Haywood County, NC

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 462 (288 new cases, +37% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 8,863 (5,523 total cases)

— 21.8% less cases per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 168 (105 total deaths)

— 22.6% more deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 46.6% (29,043 fully vaccinated)

— 0.6% higher vaccination rate than North Carolina

#36. Martin County, NC

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 463 (104 new cases, +9% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 12,420 (2,787 total cases)

— 9.5% more cases per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 223 (50 total deaths)

— 62.8% more deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 78.7% (17,656 fully vaccinated)

— 70.0% higher vaccination rate than North Carolina

#35. Anson County, NC

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 470 (115 new cases, +55% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 12,288 (3,004 total cases)

— 8.4% more cases per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 245 (60 total deaths)

— 78.8% more deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 23.5% (5,754 fully vaccinated)

— 49.2% lower vaccination rate than North Carolina

#34. Rutherford County, NC

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 479 (321 new cases, +21% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 13,030 (8,734 total cases)

— 14.9% more cases per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 346 (232 total deaths)

— 152.6% more deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 31.0% (20,774 fully vaccinated)

— 33.0% lower vaccination rate than North Carolina

#33. Brunswick County, NC

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 482 (689 new cases, +2% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 8,696 (12,419 total cases)

— 23.3% less cases per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 126 (180 total deaths)

— 8.0% less deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 49.9% (71,232 fully vaccinated)

— 7.8% higher vaccination rate than North Carolina

#32. Yadkin County, NC

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 483 (182 new cases, +36% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 12,738 (4,798 total cases)

— 12.3% more cases per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 151 (57 total deaths)

— 10.2% more deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 38.1% (14,351 fully vaccinated)

— 17.7% lower vaccination rate than North Carolina

#31. Wilkes County, NC

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 491 (336 new cases, +11% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 12,194 (8,342 total cases)

— 7.5% more cases per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 186 (127 total deaths)

— 35.8% more deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 33.7% (23,056 fully vaccinated)

— 27.2% lower vaccination rate than North Carolina

#30. Catawba County, NC

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 496 (792 new cases, +17% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 14,310 (22,831 total cases)

— 26.2% more cases per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 203 (324 total deaths)

— 48.2% more deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 43.1% (68,767 fully vaccinated)

— 6.9% lower vaccination rate than North Carolina

#29. Scotland County, NC

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 497 (173 new cases, +34% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 13,322 (4,639 total cases)

— 17.5% more cases per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 276 (96 total deaths)

— 101.5% more deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 35.4% (12,340 fully vaccinated)

— 23.5% lower vaccination rate than North Carolina

#28. Davidson County, NC

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 502 (842 new cases, +44% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 11,828 (19,824 total cases)

— 4.3% more cases per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 126 (212 total deaths)

— 8.0% less deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 36.3% (60,760 fully vaccinated)

— 21.6% lower vaccination rate than North Carolina

#27. Alexander County, NC

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 512 (192 new cases, +33% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 13,729 (5,148 total cases)

— 21.1% more cases per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 251 (94 total deaths)

— 83.2% more deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 36.0% (13,507 fully vaccinated)

— 22.2% lower vaccination rate than North Carolina

#26. Cabarrus County, NC

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 525 (1,137 new cases, +32% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 12,352 (26,736 total cases)

— 8.9% more cases per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 128 (277 total deaths)

— 6.6% less deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 42.3% (91,469 fully vaccinated)

— 8.6% lower vaccination rate than North Carolina

#25. Swain County, NC

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 526 (75 new cases, +21% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 10,252 (1,463 total cases)

— 9.6% less cases per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 140 (20 total deaths)

— 2.2% more deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 43.0% (6,135 fully vaccinated)

— 7.1% lower vaccination rate than North Carolina

#24. Iredell County, NC

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 532 (968 new cases, +32% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 12,502 (22,730 total cases)

— 10.3% more cases per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 135 (245 total deaths)

— 1.5% less deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 39.4% (71,629 fully vaccinated)

— 14.9% lower vaccination rate than North Carolina

#23. Greene County, NC

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 532 (112 new cases, +8% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 13,408 (2,825 total cases)

— 18.2% more cases per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 233 (49 total deaths)

— 70.1% more deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 32.0% (6,751 fully vaccinated)

— 30.9% lower vaccination rate than North Carolina

#22. Lenoir County, NC

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 533 (298 new cases, +21% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 13,060 (7,307 total cases)

— 15.2% more cases per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 234 (131 total deaths)

— 70.8% more deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 40.0% (22,391 fully vaccinated)

— 13.6% lower vaccination rate than North Carolina

#21. Gaston County, NC

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 549 (1,232 new cases, +27% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 14,060 (31,569 total cases)

— 24.0% more cases per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 211 (473 total deaths)

— 54.0% more deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 37.0% (82,994 fully vaccinated)

— 20.1% lower vaccination rate than North Carolina

#20. Lee County, NC

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 550 (340 new cases, +22% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 12,159 (7,512 total cases)

— 7.2% more cases per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 144 (89 total deaths)

— 5.1% more deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 43.0% (26,576 fully vaccinated)

— 7.1% lower vaccination rate than North Carolina

#19. Pender County, NC

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 552 (348 new cases, +12% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 10,928 (6,891 total cases)

— 3.6% less cases per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 119 (75 total deaths)

— 13.1% less deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 39.4% (24,821 fully vaccinated)

— 14.9% lower vaccination rate than North Carolina

#18. Madison County, NC

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 556 (121 new cases, +41% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 9,028 (1,964 total cases)

— 20.4% less cases per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 198 (43 total deaths)

— 44.5% more deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 39.6% (8,615 fully vaccinated)

— 14.5% lower vaccination rate than North Carolina

#17. Johnston County, NC

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 560 (1,173 new cases, +27% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 12,777 (26,748 total cases)

— 12.7% more cases per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 122 (255 total deaths)

— 10.9% less deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 39.7% (83,035 fully vaccinated)

— 14.3% lower vaccination rate than North Carolina

#16. Sampson County, NC

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 568 (361 new cases, +33% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 14,906 (9,470 total cases)

— 31.5% more cases per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 181 (115 total deaths)

— 32.1% more deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 38.0% (24,160 fully vaccinated)

— 17.9% lower vaccination rate than North Carolina

#15. Chowan County, NC

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 574 (80 new cases, +33% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 12,494 (1,742 total cases)

— 10.2% more cases per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 265 (37 total deaths)

— 93.4% more deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 38.1% (5,319 fully vaccinated)

— 17.7% lower vaccination rate than North Carolina

#14. Stanly County, NC

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 578 (363 new cases, +26% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 14,698 (9,231 total cases)

— 29.6% more cases per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 234 (147 total deaths)

— 70.8% more deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 20.1% (12,640 fully vaccinated)

— 56.6% lower vaccination rate than North Carolina

#13. Duplin County, NC

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 616 (362 new cases, +16% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 13,617 (7,999 total cases)

— 20.1% more cases per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 259 (152 total deaths)

— 89.1% more deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 31.0% (18,200 fully vaccinated)

— 33.0% lower vaccination rate than North Carolina

#12. Tyrrell County, NC

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 647 (26 new cases, -30% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 10,732 (431 total cases)

— 5.4% less cases per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 149 (6 total deaths)

— 8.8% more deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 36.1% (1,448 fully vaccinated)

— 22.0% lower vaccination rate than North Carolina

#11. Cleveland County, NC

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 649 (636 new cases, +37% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 14,338 (14,044 total cases)

— 26.4% more cases per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 250 (245 total deaths)

— 82.5% more deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 35.9% (35,206 fully vaccinated)

— 22.5% lower vaccination rate than North Carolina

#10. Burke County, NC

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 656 (594 new cases, +58% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 13,245 (11,985 total cases)

— 16.8% more cases per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 181 (164 total deaths)

— 32.1% more deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 36.8% (33,282 fully vaccinated)

— 20.5% lower vaccination rate than North Carolina

#9. Clay County, NC

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 695 (78 new cases, +59% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 10,133 (1,138 total cases)

— 10.6% less cases per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 178 (20 total deaths)

— 29.9% more deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 30.1% (3,383 fully vaccinated)

— 35.0% lower vaccination rate than North Carolina

#8. Robeson County, NC

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 763 (997 new cases, +26% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 16,105 (21,037 total cases)

— 42.0% more cases per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 238 (311 total deaths)

— 73.7% more deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 28.3% (36,982 fully vaccinated)

— 38.9% lower vaccination rate than North Carolina

#7. McDowell County, NC

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 796 (364 new cases, +15% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 13,839 (6,332 total cases)

— 22.0% more cases per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 144 (66 total deaths)

— 5.1% more deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 37.1% (16,954 fully vaccinated)

— 19.9% lower vaccination rate than North Carolina

#6. Bladen County, NC

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 798 (261 new cases, +21% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 14,137 (4,626 total cases)

— 24.7% more cases per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 217 (71 total deaths)

— 58.4% more deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 27.9% (9,131 fully vaccinated)

— 39.7% lower vaccination rate than North Carolina

#5. Yancey County, NC

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 808 (146 new cases, +22% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 11,810 (2,134 total cases)

— 4.2% more cases per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 155 (28 total deaths)

— 13.1% more deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 41.1% (7,425 fully vaccinated)

— 11.2% lower vaccination rate than North Carolina

#4. Graham County, NC

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 829 (70 new cases, +43% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 10,603 (895 total cases)

— 6.5% less cases per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 190 (16 total deaths)

— 38.7% more deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 37.2% (3,139 fully vaccinated)

— 19.7% lower vaccination rate than North Carolina

#3. Columbus County, NC

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 838 (465 new cases, +5% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 15,198 (8,436 total cases)

— 34.0% more cases per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 308 (171 total deaths)

— 124.8% more deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 32.5% (18,051 fully vaccinated)

— 29.8% lower vaccination rate than North Carolina

#2. Rowan County, NC

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 878 (1,247 new cases, +63% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 14,701 (20,888 total cases)

— 29.6% more cases per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 238 (338 total deaths)

— 73.7% more deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 33.7% (47,905 fully vaccinated)

— 27.2% lower vaccination rate than North Carolina

#1. Cherokee County, NC

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,052 (301 new cases, +89% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 12,212 (3,494 total cases)

— 7.7% more cases per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 136 (39 total deaths)

— 0.7% less deaths per 100k residents than North Carolina

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 40.5% (11,597 fully vaccinated)

— 12.5% lower vaccination rate than North Carolina