A distinctive fan-shaped ginkgo leaf in the Fossils Atmospheres Project is seen in the morning sun at the Smithsonian Research Center in Edgewater, Md., Tuesday, May 18, 2021. “Ginkgo is a pretty unique time capsule,” said Peter Crane, a Yale University paleobotanist. “It is hard to imagine that these trees, now towering above cars and commuters, grew up with the dinosaurs and have come down to us almost unchanged for 200 million years.” (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)

(STACKER) – Nationally, 72% of Americans believe global warming is happening. But when public opinion researchers zoom in on Americans, they find that attitudes and opinions about climate change can vary drastically from county to county—even when those counties are next door. Public opinion factors into how policy-makers respond to climate change, including taking steps to reduce CO2 levels and mitigate harmful impacts already being experienced. Stacker compiled a list of counties most concerned about climate change in North Carolina using data from the Yale Program on Climate Change Communication.

ncwetlands.org// Wikimedia Commons

#50. Bladen County

– Percentage who are worried about climate change: 57.1%

— 7.2% lower than North Carolina average

– Percentage who agree that global warming is affecting weather in the US: 59.1%

– Percentage who think global warming will harm them personally: 39.8%

– Percentage who hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 17.9%

– Percentage who think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 55.6%

– Total population: 26,656

Bud Davis, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers // Wikimedia Commons

#49. Pamlico County

– Percentage who are worried about climate change: 57.3%

— 6.8% lower than North Carolina average

– Percentage who agree that global warming is affecting weather in the US: 59.6%

– Percentage who think global warming will harm them personally: 39.6%

– Percentage who hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 23.7%

– Percentage who think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 56.0%

– Total population: 10,770

MarkVanDykePhotography // Shutterstock

#48. Dare County

– Percentage who are worried about climate change: 57.4%

— 6.7% lower than North Carolina average

– Percentage who agree that global warming is affecting weather in the US: 59.7%

– Percentage who think global warming will harm them personally: 36.9%

– Percentage who hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 28.2%

– Percentage who think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 57.0%

– Total population: 28,832

Canva

#47. Haywood County

– Percentage who are worried about climate change: 57.4%

— 6.7% lower than North Carolina average

– Percentage who agree that global warming is affecting weather in the US: 59.3%

– Percentage who think global warming will harm them personally: 35.0%

– Percentage who hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 24.8%

– Percentage who think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 55.6%

– Total population: 49,365

State Archives of North Carolina Raleigh, NC // Wikimedia Commons

#46. Sampson County

– Percentage who are worried about climate change: 57.5%

— 6.5% lower than North Carolina average

– Percentage who agree that global warming is affecting weather in the US: 57.8%

– Percentage who think global warming will harm them personally: 40.7%

– Percentage who hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 18.4%

– Percentage who think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 52.7%

– Total population: 47,902

Bethbrownebooks // Wikimedia Commons

#45. Chowan County

– Percentage who are worried about climate change: 57.9%

— 6.0% lower than North Carolina average

– Percentage who agree that global warming is affecting weather in the US: 60.5%

– Percentage who think global warming will harm them personally: 40.5%

– Percentage who hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 20.6%

– Percentage who think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 56.6%

– Total population: 11,201

Canva

#44. Craven County

– Percentage who are worried about climate change: 58.0%

— 5.7% lower than North Carolina average

– Percentage who agree that global warming is affecting weather in the US: 60.4%

– Percentage who think global warming will harm them personally: 39.2%

– Percentage who hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 22.8%

– Percentage who think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 54.1%

– Total population: 80,315

NatalieMaynor from Jackson, Mississippi, USA // Wikimedia Commons

#43. Caswell County

– Percentage who are worried about climate change: 58.1%

— 5.5% lower than North Carolina average

– Percentage who agree that global warming is affecting weather in the US: 59.6%

– Percentage who think global warming will harm them personally: 39.8%

– Percentage who hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 19.1%

– Percentage who think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 56.6%

– Total population: 18,436

gerrydincher // Wikimedia Commons

#42. Columbus County

– Percentage who are worried about climate change: 58.2%

— 5.5% lower than North Carolina average

– Percentage who agree that global warming is affecting weather in the US: 58.3%

– Percentage who think global warming will harm them personally: 39.1%

– Percentage who hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 19.0%

– Percentage who think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 56.4%

– Total population: 44,114

EbonyEaton // Wikimedia Commons

#41. Granville County

– Percentage who are worried about climate change: 58.6%

— 4.8% lower than North Carolina average

– Percentage who agree that global warming is affecting weather in the US: 59.9%

– Percentage who think global warming will harm them personally: 39.9%

– Percentage who hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 20.2%

– Percentage who think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 58.0%

– Total population: 46,601

iofoto // Shutterstock

#40. Brunswick County

– Percentage who are worried about climate change: 58.7%

— 4.6% lower than North Carolina average

– Percentage who agree that global warming is affecting weather in the US: 60.3%

– Percentage who think global warming will harm them personally: 36.8%

– Percentage who hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 24.7%

– Percentage who think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 57.9%

– Total population: 106,239

HarmonyReignPope // Wikimedia Commons

#39. Tyrrell County

– Percentage who are worried about climate change: 58.8%

— 4.4% lower than North Carolina average

– Percentage who agree that global warming is affecting weather in the US: 60.0%

– Percentage who think global warming will harm them personally: 42.2%

– Percentage who hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 19.4%

– Percentage who think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 57.4%

– Total population: 3,589

Indy beetle // Wikimedia Commons

#38. Duplin County

– Percentage who are worried about climate change: 58.9%

— 4.2% lower than North Carolina average

– Percentage who agree that global warming is affecting weather in the US: 59.6%

– Percentage who think global warming will harm them personally: 41.9%

– Percentage who hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 19.3%

– Percentage who think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 55.3%

– Total population: 44,675

Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons

#37. Johnston County

– Percentage who are worried about climate change: 59.0%

— 4.2% lower than North Carolina average

– Percentage who agree that global warming is affecting weather in the US: 57.1%

– Percentage who think global warming will harm them personally: 38.8%

– Percentage who hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 22.1%

– Percentage who think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 53.1%

– Total population: 141,466

Indy beetle // Wikimedia Commons

#36. Greene County

– Percentage who are worried about climate change: 59.1%

— 3.9% lower than North Carolina average

– Percentage who agree that global warming is affecting weather in the US: 59.9%

– Percentage who think global warming will harm them personally: 42.2%

– Percentage who hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 18.1%

– Percentage who think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 57.7%

– Total population: 16,619

BrendaByrneGreene // Wikimedia Commons

#35. Nash County

– Percentage who are worried about climate change: 59.2%

— 3.8% lower than North Carolina average

– Percentage who agree that global warming is affecting weather in the US: 61.7%

– Percentage who think global warming will harm them personally: 41.4%

– Percentage who hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 19.2%

– Percentage who think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 56.7%

– Total population: 72,985

Tradewinds // Wikimedia Commons

#34. Jones County

– Percentage who are worried about climate change: 59.2%

— 3.8% lower than North Carolina average

– Percentage who agree that global warming is affecting weather in the US: 59.6%

– Percentage who think global warming will harm them personally: 39.9%

– Percentage who hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 19.3%

– Percentage who think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 58.3%

– Total population: 7,854

Warren LeMay // Wikimedia Commons

#33. Alamance County

– Percentage who are worried about climate change: 59.6%

— 3.1% lower than North Carolina average

– Percentage who agree that global warming is affecting weather in the US: 61.4%

– Percentage who think global warming will harm them personally: 39.0%

– Percentage who hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 21.4%

– Percentage who think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 61.7%

– Total population: 124,374

Jerrye & Roy Klotz, MD // Wikimedia Commons

#32. Franklin County

– Percentage who are worried about climate change: 59.7%

— 3.0% lower than North Carolina average

– Percentage who agree that global warming is affecting weather in the US: 60.5%

– Percentage who think global warming will harm them personally: 39.7%

– Percentage who hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 21.5%

– Percentage who think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 57.5%

– Total population: 50,331

Indy beetle // Wikimedia Commons

#31. Wayne County

– Percentage who are worried about climate change: 59.8%

— 2.9% lower than North Carolina average

– Percentage who agree that global warming is affecting weather in the US: 60.7%

– Percentage who think global warming will harm them personally: 41.8%

– Percentage who hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 20.1%

– Percentage who think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 57.8%

– Total population: 94,390

Upstateherd // Wikimedia Commons

#30. Anson County

– Percentage who are worried about climate change: 60.7%

— 1.4% lower than North Carolina average

– Percentage who agree that global warming is affecting weather in the US: 62.0%

– Percentage who think global warming will harm them personally: 42.1%

– Percentage who hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 16.9%

– Percentage who think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 57.3%

– Total population: 20,369

Nyttend // Wikimedia Commons

#29. Scotland County

– Percentage who are worried about climate change: 60.7%

— 1.3% lower than North Carolina average

– Percentage who agree that global warming is affecting weather in the US: 61.9%

– Percentage who think global warming will harm them personally: 41.4%

– Percentage who hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 17.2%

– Percentage who think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 57.6%

– Total population: 27,153

Upstateherd // Wikimedia Commons

#28. Lee County

– Percentage who are worried about climate change: 60.8%

— 1.2% lower than North Carolina average

– Percentage who agree that global warming is affecting weather in the US: 60.6%

– Percentage who think global warming will harm them personally: 40.5%

– Percentage who hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 21.2%

– Percentage who think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 57.6%

– Total population: 45,256

Canva

#27. Hyde County

– Percentage who are worried about climate change: 61.2%

— 0.5% lower than North Carolina average

– Percentage who agree that global warming is affecting weather in the US: 60.8%

– Percentage who think global warming will harm them personally: 40.8%

– Percentage who hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 20.5%

– Percentage who think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 59.3%

– Total population: 4,227

Indy beetle // Wikimedia Commons

#26. Lenoir County

– Percentage who are worried about climate change: 61.3%

— 0.3% lower than North Carolina average

– Percentage who agree that global warming is affecting weather in the US: 62.3%

– Percentage who think global warming will harm them personally: 43.3%

– Percentage who hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 19.5%

– Percentage who think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 59.6%

– Total population: 44,326

Ymblanter // Wikimedia Commons

#25. Washington County

– Percentage who are worried about climate change: 61.5%

— 0.1% lower than North Carolina average

– Percentage who agree that global warming is affecting weather in the US: 63.3%

– Percentage who think global warming will harm them personally: 43.8%

– Percentage who hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 17.4%

– Percentage who think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 60.0%

– Total population: 9,676

Canva

#24. Pasquotank County

– Percentage who are worried about climate change: 61.6%

— 0.0% higher than North Carolina average

– Percentage who agree that global warming is affecting weather in the US: 63.5%

– Percentage who think global warming will harm them personally: 41.8%

– Percentage who hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 20.5%

– Percentage who think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 59.0%

– Total population: 30,702

Katangais // Wikimedia Commons

#23. Robeson County

– Percentage who are worried about climate change: 61.7%

— 0.3% higher than North Carolina average

– Percentage who agree that global warming is affecting weather in the US: 61.5%

– Percentage who think global warming will harm them personally: 43.7%

– Percentage who hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 15.6%

– Percentage who think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 61.1%

– Total population: 99,539

Nikola Spasic Photography // Shutterstock

#22. Pitt County

– Percentage who are worried about climate change: 61.7%

— 0.3% higher than North Carolina average

– Percentage who agree that global warming is affecting weather in the US: 66.1%

– Percentage who think global warming will harm them personally: 41.1%

– Percentage who hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 21.9%

– Percentage who think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 57.3%

– Total population: 138,888

Sean Pavone // Shutterstock

#21. Forsyth County

– Percentage who are worried about climate change: 62.2%

— 1.1% higher than North Carolina average

– Percentage who agree that global warming is affecting weather in the US: 61.9%

– Percentage who think global warming will harm them personally: 40.3%

– Percentage who hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 22.1%

– Percentage who think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 60.2%

– Total population: 284,777

G Keith Hall // Wikimedia Commons

#20. Watauga County

– Percentage who are worried about climate change: 62.5%

— 1.5% higher than North Carolina average

– Percentage who agree that global warming is affecting weather in the US: 62.8%

– Percentage who think global warming will harm them personally: 39.3%

– Percentage who hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 30.1%

– Percentage who think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 58.9%

– Total population: 47,053

Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons

#19. Wilson County

– Percentage who are worried about climate change: 62.6%

— 1.7% higher than North Carolina average

– Percentage who agree that global warming is affecting weather in the US: 63.9%

– Percentage who think global warming will harm them personally: 43.5%

– Percentage who hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 19.4%

– Percentage who think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 62.1%

– Total population: 62,325

AbeEzekowitz // Wikimedia Commons

#18. Jackson County

– Percentage who are worried about climate change: 62.6%

— 1.8% higher than North Carolina average

– Percentage who agree that global warming is affecting weather in the US: 63.9%

– Percentage who think global warming will harm them personally: 39.0%

– Percentage who hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 26.5%

– Percentage who think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 60.4%

– Total population: 35,091

PatGallery // Shutterstock

#17. New Hanover County

– Percentage who are worried about climate change: 63.0%

— 2.4% higher than North Carolina average

– Percentage who agree that global warming is affecting weather in the US: 64.3%

– Percentage who think global warming will harm them personally: 39.4%

– Percentage who hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 26.0%

– Percentage who think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 57.9%

– Total population: 181,839

CZmarlin — Christopher Ziemnowicz // Wikimedia Commons

#16. Hoke County

– Percentage who are worried about climate change: 63.1%

— 2.6% higher than North Carolina average

– Percentage who agree that global warming is affecting weather in the US: 64.5%

– Percentage who think global warming will harm them personally: 44.1%

– Percentage who hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 19.3%

– Percentage who think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 61.0%

– Total population: 38,389

Doug Kerr from Albany, NY, United States // Wikimedia Commons

#15. Warren County

– Percentage who are worried about climate change: 64.1%

— 4.1% higher than North Carolina average

– Percentage who agree that global warming is affecting weather in the US: 65.9%

– Percentage who think global warming will harm them personally: 45.8%

– Percentage who hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 17.7%

– Percentage who think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 62.5%

– Total population: 16,344

Cecouchman // Wikimedia Commons

#14. Halifax County

– Percentage who are worried about climate change: 64.1%

— 4.1% higher than North Carolina average

– Percentage who agree that global warming is affecting weather in the US: 65.0%

– Percentage who think global warming will harm them personally: 45.3%

– Percentage who hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 16.7%

– Percentage who think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 62.7%

– Total population: 40,563

Indy beetle // Wikimedia Commons

#13. Northampton County

– Percentage who are worried about climate change: 64.2%

— 4.3% higher than North Carolina average

– Percentage who agree that global warming is affecting weather in the US: 65.1%

– Percentage who think global warming will harm them personally: 45.9%

– Percentage who hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 16.5%

– Percentage who think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 63.1%

– Total population: 16,561

Theresaperry44 // Wikimedia Commons

#12. Bertie County

– Percentage who are worried about climate change: 64.8%

— 5.4% higher than North Carolina average

– Percentage who agree that global warming is affecting weather in the US: 66.4%

– Percentage who think global warming will harm them personally: 46.3%

– Percentage who hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 16.8%

– Percentage who think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 63.1%

– Total population: 16,137

State Archives of North Carolina // Wikimedia Commons

#11. Edgecombe County

– Percentage who are worried about climate change: 64.9%

— 5.5% higher than North Carolina average

– Percentage who agree that global warming is affecting weather in the US: 66.5%

– Percentage who think global warming will harm them personally: 47.2%

– Percentage who hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 17.1%

– Percentage who think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 64.0%

– Total population: 41,127

Canva

#10. Cumberland County

– Percentage who are worried about climate change: 65.1%

— 5.8% higher than North Carolina average

– Percentage who agree that global warming is affecting weather in the US: 66.8%

– Percentage who think global warming will harm them personally: 47.5%

– Percentage who hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 21.7%

– Percentage who think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 64.2%

– Total population: 249,586

KAD Photo // Shutterstock

#9. Chatham County

– Percentage who are worried about climate change: 65.4%

— 6.4% higher than North Carolina average

– Percentage who agree that global warming is affecting weather in the US: 65.6%

– Percentage who think global warming will harm them personally: 41.9%

– Percentage who hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 26.7%

– Percentage who think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 62.2%

– Total population: 55,440

Nagel Photography // Shutterstock

#8. Buncombe County

– Percentage who are worried about climate change: 65.9%

— 7.2% higher than North Carolina average

– Percentage who agree that global warming is affecting weather in the US: 65.0%

– Percentage who think global warming will harm them personally: 42.1%

– Percentage who hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 28.3%

– Percentage who think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 60.6%

– Total population: 206,162

Boston Public Library // Wikimedia Commons

#7. Hertford County

– Percentage who are worried about climate change: 67.0%

— 8.9% higher than North Carolina average

– Percentage who agree that global warming is affecting weather in the US: 67.7%

– Percentage who think global warming will harm them personally: 47.1%

– Percentage who hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 17.7%

– Percentage who think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 65.4%

– Total population: 19,552

KimWrenn // Wikimedia Commons

#6. Vance County

– Percentage who are worried about climate change: 67.3%

— 9.4% higher than North Carolina average

– Percentage who agree that global warming is affecting weather in the US: 67.7%

– Percentage who think global warming will harm them personally: 46.2%

– Percentage who hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 18.4%

– Percentage who think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 64.7%

– Total population: 33,888

Bz3rk // Wikimedia Commons

#5. Wake County

– Percentage who are worried about climate change: 67.4%

— 9.5% higher than North Carolina average

– Percentage who agree that global warming is affecting weather in the US: 67.1%

– Percentage who think global warming will harm them personally: 44.0%

– Percentage who hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 26.9%

– Percentage who think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 63.1%

– Total population: 790,704

Canva

#4. Guilford County

– Percentage who are worried about climate change: 68.1%

— 10.6% higher than North Carolina average

– Percentage who agree that global warming is affecting weather in the US: 68.5%

– Percentage who think global warming will harm them personally: 45.0%

– Percentage who hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 22.3%

– Percentage who think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 63.8%

– Total population: 405,753

digidreamgrafix // Shutterstock

#3. Mecklenburg County

– Percentage who are worried about climate change: 68.7%

— 11.7% higher than North Carolina average

– Percentage who agree that global warming is affecting weather in the US: 70.4%

– Percentage who think global warming will harm them personally: 48.0%

– Percentage who hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 25.3%

– Percentage who think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 66.9%

– Total population: 800,246

Sean Pavone // Shutterstock

#2. Durham County

– Percentage who are worried about climate change: 70.5%

— 14.5% higher than North Carolina average

– Percentage who agree that global warming is affecting weather in the US: 72.4%

– Percentage who think global warming will harm them personally: 46.5%

– Percentage who hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 25.0%

– Percentage who think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 70.3%

– Total population: 240,820

Bryan Pollard // Shutterstock

#1. Orange County

– Percentage who are worried about climate change: 71.3%

— 15.9% higher than North Carolina average

– Percentage who agree that global warming is affecting weather in the US: 72.5%

– Percentage who think global warming will harm them personally: 47.9%

– Percentage who hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 31.9%

– Percentage who think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 67.7%

– Total population: 114,413