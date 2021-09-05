(STACKER) – Nationally, 72% of Americans believe global warming is happening. But when public opinion researchers zoom in on Americans, they find that attitudes and opinions about climate change can vary drastically from county to county—even when those counties are next door. Public opinion factors into how policy-makers respond to climate change, including taking steps to reduce CO2 levels and mitigate harmful impacts already being experienced. Stacker compiled a list of counties most concerned about climate change in North Carolina using data from the Yale Program on Climate Change Communication.
ncwetlands.org// Wikimedia Commons
#50. Bladen County
– Percentage who are worried about climate change: 57.1%
— 7.2% lower than North Carolina average
– Percentage who agree that global warming is affecting weather in the US: 59.1%
– Percentage who think global warming will harm them personally: 39.8%
– Percentage who hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 17.9%
– Percentage who think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 55.6%
– Total population: 26,656
Bud Davis, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers // Wikimedia Commons
#49. Pamlico County
– Percentage who are worried about climate change: 57.3%
— 6.8% lower than North Carolina average
– Percentage who agree that global warming is affecting weather in the US: 59.6%
– Percentage who think global warming will harm them personally: 39.6%
– Percentage who hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 23.7%
– Percentage who think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 56.0%
– Total population: 10,770
MarkVanDykePhotography // Shutterstock
#48. Dare County
– Percentage who are worried about climate change: 57.4%
— 6.7% lower than North Carolina average
– Percentage who agree that global warming is affecting weather in the US: 59.7%
– Percentage who think global warming will harm them personally: 36.9%
– Percentage who hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 28.2%
– Percentage who think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 57.0%
– Total population: 28,832
Canva
#47. Haywood County
– Percentage who are worried about climate change: 57.4%
— 6.7% lower than North Carolina average
– Percentage who agree that global warming is affecting weather in the US: 59.3%
– Percentage who think global warming will harm them personally: 35.0%
– Percentage who hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 24.8%
– Percentage who think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 55.6%
– Total population: 49,365
State Archives of North Carolina Raleigh, NC // Wikimedia Commons
#46. Sampson County
– Percentage who are worried about climate change: 57.5%
— 6.5% lower than North Carolina average
– Percentage who agree that global warming is affecting weather in the US: 57.8%
– Percentage who think global warming will harm them personally: 40.7%
– Percentage who hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 18.4%
– Percentage who think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 52.7%
– Total population: 47,902
You may also like: Fastest-growing counties in North Carolina
Bethbrownebooks // Wikimedia Commons
#45. Chowan County
– Percentage who are worried about climate change: 57.9%
— 6.0% lower than North Carolina average
– Percentage who agree that global warming is affecting weather in the US: 60.5%
– Percentage who think global warming will harm them personally: 40.5%
– Percentage who hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 20.6%
– Percentage who think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 56.6%
– Total population: 11,201
Canva
#44. Craven County
– Percentage who are worried about climate change: 58.0%
— 5.7% lower than North Carolina average
– Percentage who agree that global warming is affecting weather in the US: 60.4%
– Percentage who think global warming will harm them personally: 39.2%
– Percentage who hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 22.8%
– Percentage who think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 54.1%
– Total population: 80,315
NatalieMaynor from Jackson, Mississippi, USA // Wikimedia Commons
#43. Caswell County
– Percentage who are worried about climate change: 58.1%
— 5.5% lower than North Carolina average
– Percentage who agree that global warming is affecting weather in the US: 59.6%
– Percentage who think global warming will harm them personally: 39.8%
– Percentage who hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 19.1%
– Percentage who think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 56.6%
– Total population: 18,436
gerrydincher // Wikimedia Commons
#42. Columbus County
– Percentage who are worried about climate change: 58.2%
— 5.5% lower than North Carolina average
– Percentage who agree that global warming is affecting weather in the US: 58.3%
– Percentage who think global warming will harm them personally: 39.1%
– Percentage who hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 19.0%
– Percentage who think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 56.4%
– Total population: 44,114
EbonyEaton // Wikimedia Commons
#41. Granville County
– Percentage who are worried about climate change: 58.6%
— 4.8% lower than North Carolina average
– Percentage who agree that global warming is affecting weather in the US: 59.9%
– Percentage who think global warming will harm them personally: 39.9%
– Percentage who hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 20.2%
– Percentage who think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 58.0%
– Total population: 46,601
You may also like: Counties with the worst commutes in North Carolina
iofoto // Shutterstock
#40. Brunswick County
– Percentage who are worried about climate change: 58.7%
— 4.6% lower than North Carolina average
– Percentage who agree that global warming is affecting weather in the US: 60.3%
– Percentage who think global warming will harm them personally: 36.8%
– Percentage who hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 24.7%
– Percentage who think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 57.9%
– Total population: 106,239
HarmonyReignPope // Wikimedia Commons
#39. Tyrrell County
– Percentage who are worried about climate change: 58.8%
— 4.4% lower than North Carolina average
– Percentage who agree that global warming is affecting weather in the US: 60.0%
– Percentage who think global warming will harm them personally: 42.2%
– Percentage who hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 19.4%
– Percentage who think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 57.4%
– Total population: 3,589
Indy beetle // Wikimedia Commons
#38. Duplin County
– Percentage who are worried about climate change: 58.9%
— 4.2% lower than North Carolina average
– Percentage who agree that global warming is affecting weather in the US: 59.6%
– Percentage who think global warming will harm them personally: 41.9%
– Percentage who hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 19.3%
– Percentage who think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 55.3%
– Total population: 44,675
Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons
#37. Johnston County
– Percentage who are worried about climate change: 59.0%
— 4.2% lower than North Carolina average
– Percentage who agree that global warming is affecting weather in the US: 57.1%
– Percentage who think global warming will harm them personally: 38.8%
– Percentage who hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 22.1%
– Percentage who think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 53.1%
– Total population: 141,466
Indy beetle // Wikimedia Commons
#36. Greene County
– Percentage who are worried about climate change: 59.1%
— 3.9% lower than North Carolina average
– Percentage who agree that global warming is affecting weather in the US: 59.9%
– Percentage who think global warming will harm them personally: 42.2%
– Percentage who hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 18.1%
– Percentage who think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 57.7%
– Total population: 16,619
You may also like: Most popular girl names in the 70s in North Carolina
BrendaByrneGreene // Wikimedia Commons
#35. Nash County
– Percentage who are worried about climate change: 59.2%
— 3.8% lower than North Carolina average
– Percentage who agree that global warming is affecting weather in the US: 61.7%
– Percentage who think global warming will harm them personally: 41.4%
– Percentage who hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 19.2%
– Percentage who think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 56.7%
– Total population: 72,985
Tradewinds // Wikimedia Commons
#34. Jones County
– Percentage who are worried about climate change: 59.2%
— 3.8% lower than North Carolina average
– Percentage who agree that global warming is affecting weather in the US: 59.6%
– Percentage who think global warming will harm them personally: 39.9%
– Percentage who hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 19.3%
– Percentage who think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 58.3%
– Total population: 7,854
Warren LeMay // Wikimedia Commons
#33. Alamance County
– Percentage who are worried about climate change: 59.6%
— 3.1% lower than North Carolina average
– Percentage who agree that global warming is affecting weather in the US: 61.4%
– Percentage who think global warming will harm them personally: 39.0%
– Percentage who hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 21.4%
– Percentage who think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 61.7%
– Total population: 124,374
Jerrye & Roy Klotz, MD // Wikimedia Commons
#32. Franklin County
– Percentage who are worried about climate change: 59.7%
— 3.0% lower than North Carolina average
– Percentage who agree that global warming is affecting weather in the US: 60.5%
– Percentage who think global warming will harm them personally: 39.7%
– Percentage who hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 21.5%
– Percentage who think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 57.5%
– Total population: 50,331
Indy beetle // Wikimedia Commons
#31. Wayne County
– Percentage who are worried about climate change: 59.8%
— 2.9% lower than North Carolina average
– Percentage who agree that global warming is affecting weather in the US: 60.7%
– Percentage who think global warming will harm them personally: 41.8%
– Percentage who hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 20.1%
– Percentage who think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 57.8%
– Total population: 94,390
You may also like: Counties with the oldest homes in North Carolina
Upstateherd // Wikimedia Commons
#30. Anson County
– Percentage who are worried about climate change: 60.7%
— 1.4% lower than North Carolina average
– Percentage who agree that global warming is affecting weather in the US: 62.0%
– Percentage who think global warming will harm them personally: 42.1%
– Percentage who hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 16.9%
– Percentage who think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 57.3%
– Total population: 20,369
Nyttend // Wikimedia Commons
#29. Scotland County
– Percentage who are worried about climate change: 60.7%
— 1.3% lower than North Carolina average
– Percentage who agree that global warming is affecting weather in the US: 61.9%
– Percentage who think global warming will harm them personally: 41.4%
– Percentage who hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 17.2%
– Percentage who think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 57.6%
– Total population: 27,153
Upstateherd // Wikimedia Commons
#28. Lee County
– Percentage who are worried about climate change: 60.8%
— 1.2% lower than North Carolina average
– Percentage who agree that global warming is affecting weather in the US: 60.6%
– Percentage who think global warming will harm them personally: 40.5%
– Percentage who hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 21.2%
– Percentage who think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 57.6%
– Total population: 45,256
Canva
#27. Hyde County
– Percentage who are worried about climate change: 61.2%
— 0.5% lower than North Carolina average
– Percentage who agree that global warming is affecting weather in the US: 60.8%
– Percentage who think global warming will harm them personally: 40.8%
– Percentage who hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 20.5%
– Percentage who think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 59.3%
– Total population: 4,227
Indy beetle // Wikimedia Commons
#26. Lenoir County
– Percentage who are worried about climate change: 61.3%
— 0.3% lower than North Carolina average
– Percentage who agree that global warming is affecting weather in the US: 62.3%
– Percentage who think global warming will harm them personally: 43.3%
– Percentage who hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 19.5%
– Percentage who think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 59.6%
– Total population: 44,326
You may also like: Most popular boy names in the 60s in North Carolina
Ymblanter // Wikimedia Commons
#25. Washington County
– Percentage who are worried about climate change: 61.5%
— 0.1% lower than North Carolina average
– Percentage who agree that global warming is affecting weather in the US: 63.3%
– Percentage who think global warming will harm them personally: 43.8%
– Percentage who hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 17.4%
– Percentage who think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 60.0%
– Total population: 9,676
Canva
#24. Pasquotank County
– Percentage who are worried about climate change: 61.6%
— 0.0% higher than North Carolina average
– Percentage who agree that global warming is affecting weather in the US: 63.5%
– Percentage who think global warming will harm them personally: 41.8%
– Percentage who hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 20.5%
– Percentage who think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 59.0%
– Total population: 30,702
Katangais // Wikimedia Commons
#23. Robeson County
– Percentage who are worried about climate change: 61.7%
— 0.3% higher than North Carolina average
– Percentage who agree that global warming is affecting weather in the US: 61.5%
– Percentage who think global warming will harm them personally: 43.7%
– Percentage who hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 15.6%
– Percentage who think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 61.1%
– Total population: 99,539
Nikola Spasic Photography // Shutterstock
#22. Pitt County
– Percentage who are worried about climate change: 61.7%
— 0.3% higher than North Carolina average
– Percentage who agree that global warming is affecting weather in the US: 66.1%
– Percentage who think global warming will harm them personally: 41.1%
– Percentage who hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 21.9%
– Percentage who think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 57.3%
– Total population: 138,888
Sean Pavone // Shutterstock
#21. Forsyth County
– Percentage who are worried about climate change: 62.2%
— 1.1% higher than North Carolina average
– Percentage who agree that global warming is affecting weather in the US: 61.9%
– Percentage who think global warming will harm them personally: 40.3%
– Percentage who hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 22.1%
– Percentage who think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 60.2%
– Total population: 284,777
You may also like: Recipes from North Carolina
G Keith Hall // Wikimedia Commons
#20. Watauga County
– Percentage who are worried about climate change: 62.5%
— 1.5% higher than North Carolina average
– Percentage who agree that global warming is affecting weather in the US: 62.8%
– Percentage who think global warming will harm them personally: 39.3%
– Percentage who hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 30.1%
– Percentage who think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 58.9%
– Total population: 47,053
Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons
#19. Wilson County
– Percentage who are worried about climate change: 62.6%
— 1.7% higher than North Carolina average
– Percentage who agree that global warming is affecting weather in the US: 63.9%
– Percentage who think global warming will harm them personally: 43.5%
– Percentage who hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 19.4%
– Percentage who think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 62.1%
– Total population: 62,325
AbeEzekowitz // Wikimedia Commons
#18. Jackson County
– Percentage who are worried about climate change: 62.6%
— 1.8% higher than North Carolina average
– Percentage who agree that global warming is affecting weather in the US: 63.9%
– Percentage who think global warming will harm them personally: 39.0%
– Percentage who hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 26.5%
– Percentage who think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 60.4%
– Total population: 35,091
PatGallery // Shutterstock
#17. New Hanover County
– Percentage who are worried about climate change: 63.0%
— 2.4% higher than North Carolina average
– Percentage who agree that global warming is affecting weather in the US: 64.3%
– Percentage who think global warming will harm them personally: 39.4%
– Percentage who hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 26.0%
– Percentage who think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 57.9%
– Total population: 181,839
CZmarlin — Christopher Ziemnowicz // Wikimedia Commons
#16. Hoke County
– Percentage who are worried about climate change: 63.1%
— 2.6% higher than North Carolina average
– Percentage who agree that global warming is affecting weather in the US: 64.5%
– Percentage who think global warming will harm them personally: 44.1%
– Percentage who hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 19.3%
– Percentage who think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 61.0%
– Total population: 38,389
You may also like: Best counties to raise a family in North Carolina
Doug Kerr from Albany, NY, United States // Wikimedia Commons
#15. Warren County
– Percentage who are worried about climate change: 64.1%
— 4.1% higher than North Carolina average
– Percentage who agree that global warming is affecting weather in the US: 65.9%
– Percentage who think global warming will harm them personally: 45.8%
– Percentage who hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 17.7%
– Percentage who think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 62.5%
– Total population: 16,344
Cecouchman // Wikimedia Commons
#14. Halifax County
– Percentage who are worried about climate change: 64.1%
— 4.1% higher than North Carolina average
– Percentage who agree that global warming is affecting weather in the US: 65.0%
– Percentage who think global warming will harm them personally: 45.3%
– Percentage who hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 16.7%
– Percentage who think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 62.7%
– Total population: 40,563
Indy beetle // Wikimedia Commons
#13. Northampton County
– Percentage who are worried about climate change: 64.2%
— 4.3% higher than North Carolina average
– Percentage who agree that global warming is affecting weather in the US: 65.1%
– Percentage who think global warming will harm them personally: 45.9%
– Percentage who hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 16.5%
– Percentage who think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 63.1%
– Total population: 16,561
Theresaperry44 // Wikimedia Commons
#12. Bertie County
– Percentage who are worried about climate change: 64.8%
— 5.4% higher than North Carolina average
– Percentage who agree that global warming is affecting weather in the US: 66.4%
– Percentage who think global warming will harm them personally: 46.3%
– Percentage who hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 16.8%
– Percentage who think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 63.1%
– Total population: 16,137
State Archives of North Carolina // Wikimedia Commons
#11. Edgecombe County
– Percentage who are worried about climate change: 64.9%
— 5.5% higher than North Carolina average
– Percentage who agree that global warming is affecting weather in the US: 66.5%
– Percentage who think global warming will harm them personally: 47.2%
– Percentage who hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 17.1%
– Percentage who think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 64.0%
– Total population: 41,127
You may also like: Where people in North Carolina are moving to most
Canva
#10. Cumberland County
– Percentage who are worried about climate change: 65.1%
— 5.8% higher than North Carolina average
– Percentage who agree that global warming is affecting weather in the US: 66.8%
– Percentage who think global warming will harm them personally: 47.5%
– Percentage who hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 21.7%
– Percentage who think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 64.2%
– Total population: 249,586
KAD Photo // Shutterstock
#9. Chatham County
– Percentage who are worried about climate change: 65.4%
— 6.4% higher than North Carolina average
– Percentage who agree that global warming is affecting weather in the US: 65.6%
– Percentage who think global warming will harm them personally: 41.9%
– Percentage who hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 26.7%
– Percentage who think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 62.2%
– Total population: 55,440
Nagel Photography // Shutterstock
#8. Buncombe County
– Percentage who are worried about climate change: 65.9%
— 7.2% higher than North Carolina average
– Percentage who agree that global warming is affecting weather in the US: 65.0%
– Percentage who think global warming will harm them personally: 42.1%
– Percentage who hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 28.3%
– Percentage who think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 60.6%
– Total population: 206,162
Boston Public Library // Wikimedia Commons
#7. Hertford County
– Percentage who are worried about climate change: 67.0%
— 8.9% higher than North Carolina average
– Percentage who agree that global warming is affecting weather in the US: 67.7%
– Percentage who think global warming will harm them personally: 47.1%
– Percentage who hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 17.7%
– Percentage who think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 65.4%
– Total population: 19,552
KimWrenn // Wikimedia Commons
#6. Vance County
– Percentage who are worried about climate change: 67.3%
— 9.4% higher than North Carolina average
– Percentage who agree that global warming is affecting weather in the US: 67.7%
– Percentage who think global warming will harm them personally: 46.2%
– Percentage who hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 18.4%
– Percentage who think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 64.7%
– Total population: 33,888
You may also like: States sending the most people to North Carolina
Bz3rk // Wikimedia Commons
#5. Wake County
– Percentage who are worried about climate change: 67.4%
— 9.5% higher than North Carolina average
– Percentage who agree that global warming is affecting weather in the US: 67.1%
– Percentage who think global warming will harm them personally: 44.0%
– Percentage who hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 26.9%
– Percentage who think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 63.1%
– Total population: 790,704
Canva
#4. Guilford County
– Percentage who are worried about climate change: 68.1%
— 10.6% higher than North Carolina average
– Percentage who agree that global warming is affecting weather in the US: 68.5%
– Percentage who think global warming will harm them personally: 45.0%
– Percentage who hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 22.3%
– Percentage who think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 63.8%
– Total population: 405,753
digidreamgrafix // Shutterstock
#3. Mecklenburg County
– Percentage who are worried about climate change: 68.7%
— 11.7% higher than North Carolina average
– Percentage who agree that global warming is affecting weather in the US: 70.4%
– Percentage who think global warming will harm them personally: 48.0%
– Percentage who hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 25.3%
– Percentage who think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 66.9%
– Total population: 800,246
Sean Pavone // Shutterstock
#2. Durham County
– Percentage who are worried about climate change: 70.5%
— 14.5% higher than North Carolina average
– Percentage who agree that global warming is affecting weather in the US: 72.4%
– Percentage who think global warming will harm them personally: 46.5%
– Percentage who hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 25.0%
– Percentage who think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 70.3%
– Total population: 240,820
Bryan Pollard // Shutterstock
#1. Orange County
– Percentage who are worried about climate change: 71.3%
— 15.9% higher than North Carolina average
– Percentage who agree that global warming is affecting weather in the US: 72.5%
– Percentage who think global warming will harm them personally: 47.9%
– Percentage who hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 31.9%
– Percentage who think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 67.7%
– Total population: 114,413