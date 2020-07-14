‘Council of Understanding’ votes to remove Gaston County court’s Confederate monument

GASTON COUNTY, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)– A citizen appointed committee, dubbed the ‘Council of Understanding,’ voted seven to five Monday to relocate a controversial Confederate monument off the grounds of the Gaston County Courthouse.

The recommendation now goes to the Board of Commissioners, who will have the final say. It approved, it is unclear where the statue would be moved.

The council, made up of supporters and opponents of the monument, debated for a third time Monday before taking a vote. The fate of the statue, erected in 1912 and moved to the courthouse in the late 1990s, stirred up strong emotions over whether it stands for hate or history and whether it should stand at all.

“If you are a supporter of that statute, there’s no way around it,” said Cheryl Comer. “You are a supporter of white supremacy.”

“I resent you telling me I’m a ‘white supremacist’ because I want to keep that statue there,” shot back Dr. Ed Smith. “That’s wrong, young lady. And you know it’s wrong.”

Smith says the statute, of a 17-year-old, represents a soldier who “fought for his family and fought for his people.”

Supporters of keeping the monument where it is say the statute was “put up to honor the veterans who fought” for the Confederacy. They say it is about history and heritage. Opponents argue the statue represents a legacy of slavery, white supremacy and racism. Critics argue the statute’s position in front of a courthouse can be viewed as intimidation against African Americans.

“How does a Confederate statue represent a courthouse?,” asked D’Andre Nixon. “I thought it was Madam [Lady] Justice.”

“We’re here debating if a white supremacy statue belongs on a courthouse?,” asked Comer, in a tone of disbelief. “Have we lost our minds?”

Clara Harkins is the former president of the United Daughters of the Confederacy’s Gaston County chapter. She helped relocate the statute to the courthouse.

“I know a lot of people think it’s all about slavery,” said Harkins “But it wasn’t. You know, states’ rights.”

FOX 46 reporter Matt Grant asked what she would say to people who feel the statue represents racism.

“I can understand their feelings and I have empathy for that,” she said. “But I also have feelings myself. So why should the feelings I have about the statue be any different than the feelings they have?”

“Why do I have to give up my heritage,” she asked, “just because they want to take the statue down?”

Harkins, who placed a small wreath at the monument after the vote, say she wants to honor her ancestors who fought for the Confederacy. Others, however, say the monument is a painful reminder of what they were fighting for.

“We want it removed,” said William Manning, who has attended all three meetings. Because it stands for oppression of a people.”

The Board of Commissioners is scheduled to meet on July 28 at 6 pm at the Gaston County Courthouse.