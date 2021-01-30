Could nasal sprays be tool in COVID-19 infection protection?

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Sanitizers can be used to disinfect hands after potential contact with COVID-19. Now, some doctors are touting a new tool to disinfect the nose after potential contact with the virus.

“Every time there’s an infection, it first infects the nose and then replicates from the nose and then it spreads from the nose,” said Dr. Jesse Pelletier, president of Halodine.

This is why masking and covering a sneeze or cough are so important.

Pelletier is an eye surgeon and uses the chemical povidone-iodine to kill viral infections in the eye in his practice. That same chemical is now the active ingredient in his nasal spray.

“(We’re) targeting literally right where the virus is spread from so we can have an effect on this pandemic,” Pelletier said.

A peer-reviewed study added to the CDC library said the spray can kill up to 99 percent of the COVID-19 virus in the nose in 15 seconds.

“When you think about that in conjunction with masks you have a winning combination there, ” Pelletier said.

Similar products are in development here in the U.S. and the U.K. Halodine is FDA compliant. It’s sold on Amazon. The over-the-counter spray only lasts four to six hours. It’s not a treatment.

“This is not a cure for COVID. This is another tool in your infection control arsenal,” said Pelletier.

Pelletier said it’s important to research any product making claims related to COVID-19. Peer-reviewed journals and reviews are available for most legitimate products believed to have some sort of benefit related to the virus.

The FDA has flagged more than 100 products with false claims to prevent, treat, mitigate, diagnose or cure coronavirus.

