Could a mask mandate come before Phase 3 of reopening NC?

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- Phase three of North Carolina’s reopening is supposed to happen just over a week from now. It would increase capacity at restaurants, bars, houses of worship and entertainment venues.

The number of people at gatherings would also increase, but before that could happen, new mandates could take place.

It’s a choice now, but soon, there’s a chance that it could become a requirement.

Governor Roy Cooper said Thursday that he is looking at options on the use of masks. That could potentially include a mandate on wearing them in public spaces and if it’s not the state that’s looking at it, it could be Mecklenburg County, where leaders are looking at making their own mask mandate.

“I want to keep myself safe, as well as others,” Rhonda Sloan said.

Sloan is a mom who lives in Steele Creek. She says her family has been serious about wearing their face coverings, but she knows a lot are not.

“It’s uncomfortable, because we are in a high risk area,” she said.

The debate on whether to wear them right now is a serious one. State health officials say, if people wear masks, it will slow the spread and the spiking numbers on COVID-19 and that’s why they’re considering making it mandatory.

Town and cities have already started their own orders. Raleigh has their mask mandate starting Friday afternoon and, Boone has one going into effect on Saturday, saying anyone in an indoor public space wear a mask.

The only exceptions are for people with medical conditions, and those in bars or restaurants. Mecklenburg county commissioners are also wanting their own.

“I’m in favor of us mandating masks,” Mecklenburg County Commissioner Mark Jerrell said.

But county officials say that may require all the towns in the county to sign on. There are, of course, those who don’t want to wear anything covering their face.

The leader of Re-open NC posted a video of her burning her face covering, saying it’s a matter of rights. Others say wearing them is a matter of public health.

“If they don’t have a rule or a guideline, people will do whatever they want,” Sloan said.

Down in South Carolina, Governor McMaster is urging people to wear masks, but is stopping short of a requirement.

In the past several weeks, he has said, at least in South Carolina, it’s an issue of rights and personal freedom.