A file image shows a Costco store, taken on Dec. 12, 2018 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)

HOUSTON (CW39) Costco Wholesale Corp said on Thursday it would raise the minimum wage for its hourly staff to $16 per hour starting next week.

That’s a dollar more than what its competitors Walmart Inc. which starts employees off at $11/hour. Inc, and Amazon.com Inc., which raised its minimum to $15/hour in 2018.

Even Target Corp. that did the same over the summer.