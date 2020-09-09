‘Corridor of Opportunity’: City of Charlotte announces new affordable housing project, retail developments

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – On Wednesday, the City of Charlotte announced almost a dozen new projects along the Beatties Ford Road corridor including an affordable housing project just down the road near Lasalle Street, which will either have groundbreakings or be completed by the end of 2020.

Beatties Ford Road has seen better days, according to Melanie Maxwell, who grew up in the area.

“With crime and let’s face it, drugs, it has changed,” Maxwell said.

She remembers when the area felt more like a community.

“Mr. Phillips owned the pharmacy here and the Sundry. Mr. Campbell owned the gas station down the street,” Maxwell explained.

Back in June, four people were killed and many others were injured when almost 200 shots rang out during a massive blocked party on Beatties Ford Road.

The shooters have still not been caught. The violence has left the community wondering how it would rebuild.

“It needs to be redone. It does. We need to revitalize what we had when I was coming up,” Maxwell said.

On Wednesday, the City of Charlotte took some of the first steps to turn Beatties Ford Road around. It’s being called ‘Corridor of Opportunity,’ and is one of six corridors the city is spending more than $24 million to revitalize.

Get breaking news alerts in the FOX46 News app. It’s FREE!

Download for iOS or Android

“When people come to Charlotte and want to see the heart and soul of the African American community they come to Beatties Ford Road,” Maxwell said.

The city has announced eleven projects which stretch from Johnson C. Smith University to Lasalle Street and include affordable housing and retail development.

It’s change that community members hope is for the better and doesn’t come with a price-tag that forces people out of the area.

“I am a full believer in revamping your community and building it up but I feel like you should support the people in the community so that in the midst of the changing they can grow and change with the community as well,” Maxwell said.

LATEST HEADLINES FROM FOX 46 CHARLOTTE: