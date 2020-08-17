Coronavirus in SC: State reports fewer than 500 new COVID-19 cases Monday, 20 new deaths

COLUMBIA, S.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – The SC Department of Health and Environmental Control announced fewer than 500 new COVID-19 cases after Sunday also saw fewer than 600 new cases.

On Monday, DHEC said testing had confirmed 451 new cases, bringing the state’s total number to 105,905.

The percent positive of tests processed for Monday’s numbers was down to 11.5 percent.

Unfortunately, 20 additional virus deaths were announced also, bringing that total to 2,185.

Get breaking news alerts in the FOX46 News app. It’s FREE!

Download for iOS or Android