Coronavirus in SC: Highest single-day hospitalizations reported at 1,550; 60,000+ total

COLUMBIA, S.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – The SC Department of Health and Environmental Control Tuesday announced 2,205 new confirmed cases and 23 additional confirmed deaths.

There are currently 1,550 hospital beds occupied by patients who have either tested positive or are under investigation for COVID-19, and 203 of those patients are currently on ventilators.

This brings the total number of confirmed cases to 60,220, probable cases to 169, confirmed deaths to 984, and 9 probable deaths, state health officials report.

Fourteen of the deaths occurred in elderly individuals from Charleston (4), Colleton (1), Florence (1), Georgetown (1), Horry (2), Lancaster (1), Lexington (2), Sumter (1), and Williamsburg (1) counties, and nine of the deaths occurred in middle-aged individuals from Berkeley (3), Charleston (2), Georgetown (1), Greenville (1), Orangeburg (1), and Sumter (1) counties.

The number of new confirmed cases by county are listed below:

Abbeville (6), Aiken (67), Allendale (3), Anderson (69), Bamberg (7), Barnwell (18), Beaufort (81), Berkeley (117), Calhoun (4), Charleston (412), Cherokee (11), Chester (8), Chesterfield (9), Clarendon (12), Colleton (32), Darlington (18), Dillon (5), Dorchester (91), Edgefield (6), Fairfield (5), Florence (69), Georgetown (26), Greenville (210), Greenwood (21), Hampton (10), Horry (148), Jasper (6), Kershaw (24), Lancaster (16), Laurens (26), Lee (2), Lexington (113), Marion (14), Marlboro (6), Newberry (22), Oconee (10), Orangeburg (44), Pickens (34), Richland (232), Saluda (8), Spartanburg (89), Sumter (38), Union (1), Williamsburg (12), York (43)

Probable cases: Greenville County (2)

Testing in South Carolina

As of yesterday, a total of 563,948 tests have been conducted in the state. See a detailed breakdown of tests in South Carolina on the Data and Projections webpage. DHEC’s Public Health Laboratory is operating extended hours and is testing specimens seven days a week, and the Public Health Laboratory’s current timeframe for providing results to health care providers is 24-48 hours.

Percent Positive Test Trends among Reported COVID-19 Cases

The total number of individual test results reported to DHEC yesterday statewide was 10,262 (not including antibody tests) and the percent positive was 21.5%.

