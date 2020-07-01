Coronavirus in SC: 1,400+ new cases; 24 additional deaths reported Wednesday

COLUMBIA, S.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – The SC Department of Health and Environmental Control announced Wednesday 1,497 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 24 additional confirmed deaths.

There are currently 1,160 hospital beds occupied by patients who have either tested positive or are under investigation for COVID-19, state health officials said.

AS JULY 4TH APPROACHES, SC HEALTH OFFICIALS URGE STAYING HOME

This brings the total number of confirmed cases to 37,809, probable cases to 110, confirmed deaths to 759, and 7 probable deaths.

Eighteen of the deaths occurred in elderly individuals from Charleston (5), Dillon (1), Fairfield (1), Florence (2), Greenville (1), Horry (1), Lancaster (1), Laurens (1), Lexington (1), Orangeburg (3), and Spartanburg (1) counties, and five of the deaths occurred in middle-aged individuals from Richland (1), Laurens (1), Berkeley (1), Horry (1), and Charleston (1) counties, and one death occurred in a young adult from Charleston County (1).

The probable deaths occurred in individuals whose age categories are still being determined from Calhoun (1), Cherokee (1), Greenville (1), and Horry (1) counties.

The number of new confirmed cases by county are listed below:

Abbeville (2), Aiken (20), Allendale (2), Anderson (27), Bamberg (5), Barnwell (4), Beaufort (61), Berkeley (87), Calhoun (11), Charleston (266), Cherokee (4), Chester (4), Chesterfield (8), Clarendon (5), Colleton (4), Darlington (7), Dillon (3), Dorchester (71), Edgefield (5), Fairfield (4), Florence (31), Georgetown (32), Greenville (107), Greenwood (12), Horry (228), Jasper (6), Kershaw (26), Lancaster (19), Laurens (17), Lee (4), Lexington (83), Marion (5), Marlboro (5), Newberry (12), Oconee (11), Orangeburg (28), Pickens (20), Richland (104), Saluda (6), Spartanburg (54), Sumter (22), Union (1), Williamsburg (12), York (52)

