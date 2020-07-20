Coronavirus in NC: Number of total cases passes 101,000; at least 78,707 recovered

*Above is the latest news conference held by NCDHHS

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – The number of coronavirus cases in North Carolina is at least 101,046 as of 12 p.m. Monday, according to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services.

In North Carolina, a total of 1,642 people have died. About 1,086 people are currently hospitalized, a decrease from 1,115 reported on Sunday, July 19.

Within 24 hours, 1,268 people have tested positive for COVID-19, a sharp decline from 2,481 Sunday.

There have been 1,423,888 coronavirus tests completed since the pandemic began with 26,961 done between Sunday to Monday.

As of Monday, July 20, there have been 78,707 people in North Carolina who have recovered (note: this number is updated every Monday afternoon).

County-by-county breakdown in the FOX 46 Charlotte viewing area:

Mecklenburg County – 17,571 positive cases and 174 related deaths

Gaston County – 2,320 positive cases and 19 related deaths

Union County – 2,215 positive cases and 32 related deaths

Anson County – 267 positive cases and 1 related death

Stanly County – 662 positive cases and 5 related deaths

Cabarrus County – 1,970 positive cases and 34 related deaths

Rowan County – 1,712 positive cases and 43 related deaths

Iredell County – 1,353 positive cases and 11 related deaths

Cleveland County – 690 positive cases and 10 related deaths

Lincoln County – 562 positive cases and 2 deaths

Catawba County – 1,514 positive cases and 15 related deaths

Alexander County – 216 positive cases and 1 death

Burke County – 1,325 positive cases and 22 related deaths

Caldwell County – 789 positive cases and 6 related deaths

Wilkes County – 663 positive cases and 7 related deaths

Avery County – 45 positive cases and 0 deaths

Watauga County – 180 positive cases and 0 deaths

Ashe County – 74 positive cases and 1 related death

For more information, please click here.

Get breaking news alerts in the FOX46 News app. It’s FREE!

Download for iOS or Android