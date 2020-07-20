Coronavirus in NC: Number of total cases passes 101,000; at least 78,707 recovered

*Above is the latest news conference held by NCDHHS
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – The number of coronavirus cases in North Carolina is at least 101,046 as of 12 p.m. Monday, according to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services.
In North Carolina, a total of 1,642 people have died. About 1,086 people are currently hospitalized, a decrease from 1,115 reported on Sunday, July 19.
Within 24 hours, 1,268 people have tested positive for COVID-19, a sharp decline from 2,481 Sunday.
There have been 1,423,888 coronavirus tests completed since the pandemic began with 26,961 done between Sunday to Monday.
As of Monday, July 20, there have been 78,707 people in North Carolina who have recovered (note: this number is updated every Monday afternoon).
County-by-county breakdown in the FOX 46 Charlotte viewing area:
- Mecklenburg County – 17,571 positive cases and 174 related deaths
- Gaston County – 2,320 positive cases and 19 related deaths
- Union County – 2,215 positive cases and 32 related deaths
- Anson County – 267 positive cases and 1 related death
- Stanly County – 662 positive cases and 5 related deaths
- Cabarrus County – 1,970 positive cases and 34 related deaths
- Rowan County – 1,712 positive cases and 43 related deaths
- Iredell County – 1,353 positive cases and 11 related deaths
- Cleveland County – 690 positive cases and 10 related deaths
- Lincoln County – 562 positive cases and 2 deaths
- Catawba County – 1,514 positive cases and 15 related deaths
- Alexander County – 216 positive cases and 1 death
- Burke County – 1,325 positive cases and 22 related deaths
- Caldwell County – 789 positive cases and 6 related deaths
- Wilkes County – 663 positive cases and 7 related deaths
- Avery County – 45 positive cases and 0 deaths
- Watauga County – 180 positive cases and 0 deaths
- Ashe County – 74 positive cases and 1 related death
