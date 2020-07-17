Coronavirus in NC: State reports back-to-back days of 2,000+ positive cases; hospitalizations remain over 1,100

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – The number of coronavirus cases in North Carolina is at least 95,477 as of 12 p.m. Friday, according to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services.

In North Carolina, 1,606 people total have died. About 1,180 people are currently hospitalized, a new record-high for the state, and an increase from 1,134 reported on Thursday.

NCDHHS reports 2,051 people have tested positive for coronavirus since yesterday, staying above 2,000. State health officials reported 2,160 positive tests on Thursday, July 16.

There have been 1,343,974 coronavirus tests completed since the pandemic began with 25,555 done in the past 24 hours.

As of Monday, July 13, there have been 67,124 people in North Carolina who have recovered (note: this number is updated every Monday afternoon).

On Tuesday, Gov. Roy Cooper announced that the state would be staying paused in the ‘Safer at Home Phase 2’ for another three weeks.

“Our virus trends are not spiking like some other states. We have hospital capacity and our percent positive is still high but it’s steady. However, our numbers are still troubling and they could jump higher in the blink of an eye,” Cooper said.

Cooper said easing restrictions now to allow more high-transmission activities could cause a spike that would threaten the ability to reopen schools in the state.

Get breaking news alerts in the FOX46 News app. It’s FREE!

Download for iOS or Android

“The most important opening is that of our classroom doors,” he said on Tuesday. “We want to be done with this pandemic, but it’s not done with us. We’ll continue toward the school year and work together with everyone’s safety in mind. The easiest and most effective way we can ensure our children go to school in August and ease economic restrictions: wear a mask.”

CDC Director Robert Redfield said that if everyone could wear a face covering over the next six weeks, we could drive this virus into the ground.

“Let’s do that for our children, if nothing else,” Cooper said.

County-by-county breakdown in the FOX 46 Charlotte viewing area:

Mecklenburg County – 16,657 positive cases and 167 related deaths

Gaston County – 2,120 positive cases and 17 related deaths

Union County – 2,091 positive cases and 30 related deaths

Anson County – 240 positive cases and 1 related death

Stanly County – 621 positive cases and 5 related deaths

Cabarrus County – 1,828 positive cases and 33 related deaths

Rowan County – 1,651 positive cases and 43 related deaths

Iredell County – 1,265 positive cases and 10 related deaths

Cleveland County – 621 positive cases and 10 related deaths

Lincoln County – 521 positive cases and 2 deaths

Catawba County – 1,404 positive cases and 14 related deaths

Alexander County – 197 positive cases and 1 death

Burke County – 1,292 positive cases and 21 related deaths

Caldwell County – 732 positive cases and 6 related deaths

Wilkes County – 651 positive cases and 7 related deaths

Avery County – 39 positive cases and 0 deaths

Watauga County – 163 positive cases and 0 deaths

Ashe County – 67 positive cases and 1 related death

For more information, please click here.