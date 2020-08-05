Coronavirus in NC: Number of deaths hits 2,050; Total number of cases nears 130,000; Here’s a county-by-county breakdown

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – In North Carolina, about 1,167 people are currently hospitalized with the coronavirus, as of 12 p.m. Wednesday, according to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services.

Within 24 hours, 1,127 people have tested positive for COVID-19, a decrease from 1,629 reported on Tuesday, NCDHHS said.

The state reported that 5,531 hospital beds are currently available and staffed. 14,515 are in use. 5,263 are either unreported or unstaffed.

There have been 1,873,668 coronavirus tests completed. NCDHHS reports that 9% of those tests have been positive across the state.

The cumulative number of coronavirus cases in North Carolina is at least 129,288, and 2,050 people have died.

As of Monday, Aug. 3, there have been 105,093 people in North Carolina who have recovered (note: this number is updated every Monday afternoon).

Close to 50 percent of all the confirmed positive COVID-19 cases reported over the past five months in North Carolina were reported in July.

From the beginning of March to the end of June, NC health officials reported 64,670 total COVID-19 cases. Throughout July, North Carolina saw a rise of 57,478 cases.

County-by-county breakdown in the FOX 46 Charlotte viewing area:

Mecklenburg County – 21,517 positive cases and 218 related deaths

Gaston County – 3,124 positive cases and 41 related deaths

Union County – 2,930 positive cases and 42 related deaths

Anson County – 311 positive cases and 2 related death

Stanly County – 938 positive cases and 24 related deaths

Cabarrus County – 2,490 positive cases and 47 related deaths

Rowan County – 2,072 positive cases and 48 related deaths

Iredell County – 1,738 positive cases and 17 related deaths

Cleveland County – 1,097 positive cases and 17 related deaths

Lincoln County – 781 positive cases and 3 deaths

Catawba County – 1,986 positive cases and 25 related deaths

Alexander County – 278 positive cases and 2 death

Burke County – 1,596 positive cases and 26 related deaths

Caldwell County – 1,159 positive cases and 11 related deaths

Wilkes County – 744 positive cases and 10 related deaths

Avery County – 88 positive cases and 0 deaths

Watauga County – 269 positive cases and 0 deaths

Ashe County – 139 positive cases and 2 related death

