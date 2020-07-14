Coronavirus in NC: Number of cases passes 89,000; record highs in daily deaths, hospitalizations reported

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – The number of coronavirus cases in North Carolina is at least 89,484 as of 12 p.m. Tuesday, according to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services.

In North Carolina, 1,552 people total have died. About 1,109 people are currently hospitalized, an increase from 1,040 reported on Monday, July 13.

NCDHHS said 1,956 people have tested positive for the virus since Monday, an increase from 1,827.

There have been 1,254,846 coronavirus tests completed with 23,623 done in the past 24 hours.

As of Monday, July 13, there have been 67,124 people in North Carolina who have recovered (note: this number is updated every Monday afternoon).

Gov. Roy Cooper is expected to give an update Tuesday afternoon on schools reopening in the state.

You can watch the live stream on FOX46.com or on the FOX 46 Facebook page at 3 p.m.

Parents, teachers, and students have been anxiously awaiting the decision from Cooper, who has said he would not make any announcements until thoroughly discussing with state health officials.

Charlotte Mecklenburg Schools has said that they are ready to go with whatever Cooper decides to do, but parents say the waiting game has them worried as the date for school gets closer.

Right now, there are three options on the table for the governor to consider.

One would allow students back in class, with social distancing. Another would cut class sizes in half with the other half remote learning. The final option would be to continue remote learning, but there are questions right now on how this will all work.

Cooper says details are being worked out on whether face coverings will be in school and what could or couldn’t be done – but one thing that won’t will be COVID-19 testing.

Get breaking news alerts in the FOX46 News app. It’s FREE!

Download for iOS or Android

County-by-county breakdown in the FOX 46 Charlotte viewing area:

Mecklenburg County – 15,680 positive cases and 163 related deaths

Gaston County – 1,946 positive cases and 15 related deaths

Union County – 1,909 positive cases and 27 related deaths

Anson County – 214 positive cases and 1 related death

Stanly County – 585 positive cases and 5 related deaths

Cabarrus County – 1721 positive cases and 33 related deaths

Rowan County – 1,547 positive cases and 43 related deaths

Iredell County – 1,173 positive cases and 10 related deaths

Cleveland County – 544 positive cases and 9 related deaths

Lincoln County – 450 positive cases and 2 deaths

Catawba County – 1,290 positive cases and 14 related deaths

Alexander County – 183 positive cases and 1 death

Burke County – 1,238 positive cases and 21 related deaths

Caldwell County – 663 positive cases and 6 related deaths

Wilkes County – 632 positive cases and 7 related deaths

Avery County – 31 positive cases and 0 deaths

Watauga County – 137 positive cases and 0 deaths

Ashe County – 65 positive cases and 1 related death

For more information, please click here.